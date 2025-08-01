A long-vacant spot on one of the city’s hottest dining corridors is scheduled to get a major new tenant next year, when two experienced restaurateurs bring it back to life.

Scott and Caitlyn Morton, the husband-and-wife team who own the Oracle Park-adjacent bar and grill Momo’s, have taken over the former Social Kitchen & Brewery in the Inner Sunset. They plan to turn the two-story space near the corner of Ninth and Irving streets into a New American restaurant called Maggie & Mac’s, in honor of their young daughters.

According to Scott Morton, it will look different from Momo’s, which since the late 1990s has been serving fish tacos, wood-fired pizzas, and “better than the ballpark” garlic fries across the street from the stadium. There, hordes of Giants fans throw back pregame drinks and happy-hour snacks in a lively, churn-and-burn atmosphere. By contrast, Maggie & Mac’s will be a relaxed, neighborhood-centric spot. Morton describes it as “somewhere in between an experience at Wayfare Tavern combined with Original Joe’s,” adding, “I would love to lean into a bit of seafood.”

A liquor-license transfer is pending. They Mortons plan to open next spring for lunch and dinner, seven days a week.