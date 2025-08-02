The city is alive. Well, it’s Dead, but it’s certainly grateful and in plenty of good company.

Whether it’s hippies on Haight Street looking for “miracles” — free concert tickets in Deadhead parlance — or businessmen rolling off their red-eye into the palatial halls of the Fairmont Hotel for their $6,300 VIP experience, the city is feeling itself.

From the ad-hoc Shakedown Street of Golden Gate Park to the long-sold-out, three-day Dead & Company concert in the park, to the assorted art exhibitions, after parties, talks, and cover-band shows, Deadheads have descended on the city looking for a never-ending trip. Even the Tenderloin is luminous with dayglo.

The Standard will be roving the city all weekend long, snapping photos of the bedlam, the deals, and the spirit of a band that has been inextricable from San Francisco for the past 60 years. Here's what the Dead dragged in.