When a wine expert names his beloved dog after a grape variety, it’s only fitting that he opens a pet-friendly wine bar.

Joel Arias, until recently the wine director at Embarcadero seafood restaurant La Mar Cocina Peruana , is set to open a bar this month in the corner space on the Noe Valley-Mission border that was formerly the Turkish restaurant Tuba. The bar will be called Frenchie , after Arias’s 18-month-old French bulldog, Dolcetto, whose name was borrowed from a dark-hued grape that means “little sweet one” in Italian.

Frenchie’s list will focus on organic wines made by family-owned producers with minimal intervention, from Old World sancerre to pinot noir from the Russian River Valley. Arias is drawn to bottles with a distinct terroir — which is to say, he prefers biodynamic over natural wines. Some farmers, he says, use the cycles of the moon to guide them as they cultivate the vines. It may not be scientifically proved, “but they really go into that philosophy that there’s better days to spray the vines. Those wines express differently, and that’s what I like.”