San Francisco’s own Trump tower is for sale

The owner of a San Francisco skyscraper with ties to President Donald Trump wants the market to know it’s up for grabs.

Steven Roth, CEO of Vornado Realty Trust, on Tuesday told investors, without any prompting, that the 52-story skyscraper at 555 California St. “may be on the for-sale list for the right deal at the right time.”

The New York-based real estate company partnered with The Trump Organization in 2007 to purchase the property, along with another office tower in Manhattan, for approximately $1.8 billion.

According to loan documents, Vornado owns a 70% stake, and 30% is owned by Trump.

“Our mission is to increase our stock price. That’s our sole mission,” Roth said on the quarterly earnings call when asked why he brought up the topic of a potential sale.



“We will sell for the right price at the time,” he added. In addition to 555 California, the CEO raised the prospect of offloading a 3.5-million-square-foot office building in Chicago known as The Mart.