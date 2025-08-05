Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Culture

Win a pair of tickets to Diana Ross at Stern Grove Festival

See the Queen of Motown herself, Diana Ross, live at Stern Grove on Sunday, August 17. 

Stern Grove Festival poster with stylized floral corners, an arched rainbow design, and text announcing Diana Ross performing on August 17.
Win tickets to see Diana Ross live at Stern Grove Festival! | Source: The Standard Staff
By The Standard Staff

If there “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” to keep you from seeing Diana Ross, then we’ve got good news. 

The Standard is hooking up 50 lucky winners with a pair of tickets to see the Queen of Motown herself at Stern Grove Festival on Sunday, August 17

From the Supremes to her solo artistry, Diana Ross’s legendary anthems will close out Stern Grove Festival’s summer concert series this year. DJ Cuzzin B and Wonway Posibul will also join the trailblazing icon for the season’s final show on Big Picnic Weekend. 

Enter to win a pair of tickets. Good luck!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., of legal age of majority and have access to the internet and a valid email address. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Subject to Official Rules, additional eligibility restrictions apply.

