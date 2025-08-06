Skip to main content
17 best things to do in SF this week, from Outside Lands to 'Jeopardy!' live

Which events are worth checking out this week? We’ll help you choose.

A group of young people dance and smile outdoors under trees decorated with colorful hanging orbs on a sunny day.
Join the party at this year's Outside Lands.| Camille Cohen/The Standard
By Josh Constine

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone (a third-party service).

Downtown hoedown

Line dancing, country karaoke, and a mechanical bull take over FiDi streets for this urban cowboy block party.

A man in a yellow fringed shirt, white cowboy hat, and sunglasses rides a mechanical bull in a city street with people watching behind him.
Stay on the mechanical bull for as long as you can at this week's hoedown. | Source: Ashley Cristal
Website
Into the Streets
Date and time
Thursday, Aug. 7, 4 to 9 p.m.
Address
Front and California streets

Downtown First Thursdays

It’s an epic block party at 2nd Street, with rapper LaRussell and a DJ set from Lion Babe on the big stage, alongside outdoor bars, art installations, and alleyway discos.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Thursday, Aug. 7, 5 to 9 p.m.
Address
Market and 2nd streets

Pandamonium

Catch a black-and-white themed Downtown First Thursdays after-party with a sax player accompanying disco house from Ibiza headliner Steamy Windows.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Thursday, Aug. 7, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Address
Monarch, 101 6th St.

Chinatown night market

Grant Avenue packs with revelers lining up for street eats, cultural performances, and craft vendors from across Chinatown.

Website
Civic Joy Fund
Date and time
Friday, Aug. 8, 5 to 9 p.m.
Address
St. Mary’s Square

Outside Lands

Golden Gate Park’s massive festival returns with dozens of artists, including Vampire Weekend, Doja Cat, Beck, and Jamie XX. Don’t forget your sweatshirt for the foggy nights.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, Aug. 8, to Sun., Aug. 10, 12 to 10 p.m.
Website
Locations

Walker & Royce

A high-energy Outside Lands night show at Public Works with funky house legends Walker & Royce, plus stacked local openers taking over the loft.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, Aug. 8, 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Website
Public Works, 161 Erie St.

Bassment warehouse rave

A bass music, trap, and dubstep rave from Bad Apple Records in a secret warehouse, with no phones allowed and an all-black dress code.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, Aug. 8, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Address
Secret location

Coldest Summer party

Organizers Harcourt Rd. bring their underground party skills to a basement takeover at the former Hemlock Tavern space, which has evolved into a sake bar called XEX.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, Aug. 8, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Address
XEX, 1131 Polk St.

Heron Arts community market

This pop-up at the beautiful indie gallery hosts local artists selling ceramics, prints, and jewelry at still-gotta-make-rent prices.

Website
Register
Date and time
Saturday, Aug. 9, 12 to 5 p.m.
Address
Heron Arts, 7 Heron St.

Biofeedback music workshop

Turn your heart into a drum machine as you learn to build galvanic skin response sensors that convert your biorhythms to music.

Website
Enroll
Date and time
Saturday, Aug. 9, 1 to 4 p.m.
Address
Gray Area, 2665 Mission St.

Art of Play summer party

The Mission gallery and cafe The Fold (formerly The Laundry) throws a free, all-day party with DJs, live performances, snacks, and art about whimsy.

Three textured, rounded ceramic sculptures with faces and arms are stacked vertically on green ferns surrounded by white pebbles in a forest.
Works from sculptor Yicheng "YC" Cheng will be among the art for sale. | Source: Yicheng "YC" Cheng
Website
Art of Play
Date and time
Saturday, Aug. 9, 2 to 9 p.m.
Address
The Fold, 3359 26th St.

Program daytime rave

Erika, SFCowboy, and Moth bring hypnotic house and techno to a secret outdoor location, for those skipping Outside Lands.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, Aug. 9, 3 to 10 p.m.
Address
Secret location

Pistahan Filipino Festival & Parade

The West Coast's largest Filipino cultural festival returns with dance, food, and music across eight pavilions, plus a Market Street parade Saturday.

Website
Pistahan
Date and time
Saturday, Aug. 9, and Sunday, Aug. 10, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Address
Yerba Buena Gardens

Head West marketplace

The adorable window-shopping street adds dozens of local makers slinging vintage finds, art, and decor, for the perfect afternoon date.

Website
Head West
Date and time
Sunday, Aug. 10, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Address
Patricia's Green

The intersection of art & tech No. 12

A salon of five-minute tech-art demos at the Internet Archive's historic building, followed by a nerdy block party.

Website
Internet Archive
Date and time
Sunday, Aug. 10, 7 to 8 p.m.
Address
Internet Archive, 300 Funston Ave.

Mozart in the Morning

The gorgeous glass atrium of 1 Sansome St. will echo with Mozart and Boccherini performed by a string quartet, with free Ritual Coffee and Semifreddi's pastries.

Website
Philharmonia Baroque
Date and time
Tuesday, Aug. 12, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Address
1 Sansome St.

'Jeopardy!' Interactive

Buzz in from your theater seat in this live version of "Jeopardy!," where you’ll play against the entire audience for prizes and glory.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Wednesday, Aug. 13, 7 p.m.
Address
Alamo Drafthouse, 2550 Mission St.
Bright yellow sun rays extend from the right, set against a solid light blue background, creating a simple, bold graphic design.

Josh Constine can be reached at [email protected]

