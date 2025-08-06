Which events are worth checking out this week? We’ll help you choose.

By Josh Constine Published Aug. 06, 2025 • 4:00pm

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone (a third-party service).

Line dancing, country karaoke, and a mechanical bull take over FiDi streets for this urban cowboy block party.

Stay on the mechanical bull for as long as you can at this week's hoedown. | Source: Ashley Cristal

Website Into the Streets Date and time Thursday, Aug. 7, 4 to 9 p.m. Address Front and California streets

It’s an epic block party at 2nd Street, with rapper LaRussell and a DJ set from Lion Babe on the big stage, alongside outdoor bars, art installations, and alleyway discos.

Website Tickets Date and time Thursday, Aug. 7, 5 to 9 p.m. Address Market and 2nd streets

Catch a black-and-white themed Downtown First Thursdays after-party with a sax player accompanying disco house from Ibiza headliner Steamy Windows.

Website Tickets Date and time Thursday, Aug. 7, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Address Monarch, 101 6th St.

Grant Avenue packs with revelers lining up for street eats, cultural performances, and craft vendors from across Chinatown.

Website Civic Joy Fund Date and time Friday, Aug. 8, 5 to 9 p.m. Address St. Mary’s Square

Golden Gate Park’s massive festival returns with dozens of artists, including Vampire Weekend, Doja Cat, Beck, and Jamie XX. Don’t forget your sweatshirt for the foggy nights.

Website Tickets Date and time Friday, Aug. 8, to Sun., Aug. 10, 12 to 10 p.m. Website Locations

A high-energy Outside Lands night show at Public Works with funky house legends Walker & Royce, plus stacked local openers taking over the loft.

Website Tickets Date and time Friday, Aug. 8, 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Website Public Works, 161 Erie St.

A bass music, trap, and dubstep rave from Bad Apple Records in a secret warehouse, with no phones allowed and an all-black dress code.

Website Tickets Date and time Friday, Aug. 8, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Address Secret location

Organizers Harcourt Rd. bring their underground party skills to a basement takeover at the former Hemlock Tavern space, which has evolved into a sake bar called XEX.

Website Tickets Date and time Friday, Aug. 8, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Address XEX, 1131 Polk St.

This pop-up at the beautiful indie gallery hosts local artists selling ceramics, prints, and jewelry at still-gotta-make-rent prices.

Website Register Date and time Saturday, Aug. 9, 12 to 5 p.m. Address Heron Arts, 7 Heron St.

Turn your heart into a drum machine as you learn to build galvanic skin response sensors that convert your biorhythms to music.

Website Enroll Date and time Saturday, Aug. 9, 1 to 4 p.m. Address Gray Area, 2665 Mission St.

The Mission gallery and cafe The Fold (formerly The Laundry) throws a free, all-day party with DJs, live performances, snacks, and art about whimsy.

Works from sculptor Yicheng "YC" Cheng will be among the art for sale. | Source: Yicheng "YC" Cheng

Erika, SFCowboy, and Moth bring hypnotic house and techno to a secret outdoor location, for those skipping Outside Lands.

Website Tickets Date and time Saturday, Aug. 9, 3 to 10 p.m. Address Secret location

The West Coast's largest Filipino cultural festival returns with dance, food, and music across eight pavilions, plus a Market Street parade Saturday.

Website Pistahan Date and time Saturday, Aug. 9, and Sunday, Aug. 10, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Address Yerba Buena Gardens

The adorable window-shopping street adds dozens of local makers slinging vintage finds, art, and decor, for the perfect afternoon date.

Website Head West Date and time Sunday, Aug. 10, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Address Patricia's Green

A salon of five-minute tech-art demos at the Internet Archive's historic building, followed by a nerdy block party.

Website Internet Archive Date and time Sunday, Aug. 10, 7 to 8 p.m. Address Internet Archive, 300 Funston Ave.

The gorgeous glass atrium of 1 Sansome St. will echo with Mozart and Boccherini performed by a string quartet, with free Ritual Coffee and Semifreddi's pastries.

Website Philharmonia Baroque Date and time Tuesday, Aug. 12, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Address 1 Sansome St.

Buzz in from your theater seat in this live version of "Jeopardy!," where you’ll play against the entire audience for prizes and glory.

Today’s stories straight to your inbox Everything you need to know to start your day. Sign up now!