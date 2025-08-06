Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone (a third-party service).
Downtown hoedown
Line dancing, country karaoke, and a mechanical bull take over FiDi streets for this urban cowboy block party.
- Website
- Into the Streets
- Date and time
- Thursday, Aug. 7, 4 to 9 p.m.
- Address
- Front and California streets
Downtown First Thursdays
It’s an epic block party at 2nd Street, with rapper LaRussell and a DJ set from Lion Babe on the big stage, alongside outdoor bars, art installations, and alleyway discos.
- Date and time
- Thursday, Aug. 7, 5 to 9 p.m.
- Address
- Market and 2nd streets
Pandamonium
Catch a black-and-white themed Downtown First Thursdays after-party with a sax player accompanying disco house from Ibiza headliner Steamy Windows.
- Date and time
- Thursday, Aug. 7, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Address
- Monarch, 101 6th St.
Chinatown night market
Grant Avenue packs with revelers lining up for street eats, cultural performances, and craft vendors from across Chinatown.
- Website
- Civic Joy Fund
- Date and time
- Friday, Aug. 8, 5 to 9 p.m.
- Address
- St. Mary’s Square
Outside Lands
Golden Gate Park’s massive festival returns with dozens of artists, including Vampire Weekend, Doja Cat, Beck, and Jamie XX. Don’t forget your sweatshirt for the foggy nights.
Walker & Royce
A high-energy Outside Lands night show at Public Works with funky house legends Walker & Royce, plus stacked local openers taking over the loft.
- Date and time
- Friday, Aug. 8, 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Website
- Public Works, 161 Erie St.
Bassment warehouse rave
A bass music, trap, and dubstep rave from Bad Apple Records in a secret warehouse, with no phones allowed and an all-black dress code.
- Date and time
- Friday, Aug. 8, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Address
- Secret location
Coldest Summer party
Organizers Harcourt Rd. bring their underground party skills to a basement takeover at the former Hemlock Tavern space, which has evolved into a sake bar called XEX.
- Date and time
- Friday, Aug. 8, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Address
- XEX, 1131 Polk St.
Heron Arts community market
This pop-up at the beautiful indie gallery hosts local artists selling ceramics, prints, and jewelry at still-gotta-make-rent prices.
- Website
- Register
- Date and time
- Saturday, Aug. 9, 12 to 5 p.m.
- Address
- Heron Arts, 7 Heron St.
Biofeedback music workshop
Turn your heart into a drum machine as you learn to build galvanic skin response sensors that convert your biorhythms to music.
- Website
- Enroll
- Date and time
- Saturday, Aug. 9, 1 to 4 p.m.
- Address
- Gray Area, 2665 Mission St.
Art of Play summer party
The Mission gallery and cafe The Fold (formerly The Laundry) throws a free, all-day party with DJs, live performances, snacks, and art about whimsy.
- Website
- Art of Play
- Date and time
- Saturday, Aug. 9, 2 to 9 p.m.
- Address
- The Fold, 3359 26th St.
Program daytime rave
Erika, SFCowboy, and Moth bring hypnotic house and techno to a secret outdoor location, for those skipping Outside Lands.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Aug. 9, 3 to 10 p.m.
- Address
- Secret location
Pistahan Filipino Festival & Parade
The West Coast's largest Filipino cultural festival returns with dance, food, and music across eight pavilions, plus a Market Street parade Saturday.
- Website
- Pistahan
- Date and time
- Saturday, Aug. 9, and Sunday, Aug. 10, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Address
- Yerba Buena Gardens
Head West marketplace
The adorable window-shopping street adds dozens of local makers slinging vintage finds, art, and decor, for the perfect afternoon date.
- Website
- Head West
- Date and time
- Sunday, Aug. 10, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Address
- Patricia's Green
The intersection of art & tech No. 12
A salon of five-minute tech-art demos at the Internet Archive's historic building, followed by a nerdy block party.
- Website
- Internet Archive
- Date and time
- Sunday, Aug. 10, 7 to 8 p.m.
Mozart in the Morning
The gorgeous glass atrium of 1 Sansome St. will echo with Mozart and Boccherini performed by a string quartet, with free Ritual Coffee and Semifreddi's pastries.
- Website
- Philharmonia Baroque
- Date and time
- Tuesday, Aug. 12, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Address
- 1 Sansome St.
'Jeopardy!' Interactive
Buzz in from your theater seat in this live version of "Jeopardy!," where you’ll play against the entire audience for prizes and glory.
- Date and time
- Wednesday, Aug. 13, 7 p.m.