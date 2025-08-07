Tubi, the free ad-supported media company, has leased an entire floor at 201 3rd St. in SoMa.

By Kevin V. Nguyen Updated Aug. 07, 2025 • 10:38am Published Aug. 07, 2025 • 6:00am

Between Netflix, HBO Max, and Peacock, there might be other apps you scroll through on your TV before arriving at Tubi, but it’s the only streaming company opening a new office in San Francisco. The decade-old company announced Thursday that it will leave the Financial District this fall and move to 201 3rd St. in SoMa. Tubi declined to disclose the terms of the lease, but sources say the company will take roughly 31,000 square feet, moving from its current headquarters at 315 Montgomery St.

“We had one primary requirement: a single floor,” Natasha Valani, chief people officer at Tubi, told The Standard. “When you bring talented people together in one space, you increase the velocity of collaboration and connection.” Tubi, which was purchased by the Fox Corporation in 2020, streams movies and television shows, including original programming, for free. Unlike paid services like Netflix or HBO Max, its content is interspersed with advertisements. Tubi said it reached more than 100 million active users last month. The company owns roughly 2.2% of all streaming traffic in the U.S., which puts it ahead of Paramount Plus but behind the Roku Channel and Prime Video, according to Nielsen. Youtube and Netflix have the most market share, with 12.8 and 8.3%, respectively.

One motivation Tubi executives had for expanding their San Francisco office presence was the introduction of a mentorship program, unveiled this year, called Tubi Builders. Its inaugural class of 20 will participate in an 18-month rotation between engineering and product management teams, with the opportunity to transition to a full-time role. “We believe that for early-career talent, inspiration doesn't happen in a vacuum,” Valani said. “It comes from being surrounded by brilliant colleagues, engaging in spontaneous discussions, and absorbing the culture of excellence firsthand.”

Tubi has nearly 700 employees worldwide. A spokesperson said 140 work in the San Francisco office and are required to come into an office at least two days a week. Correction: This story has been updated to correctly denote the size of Tubi's new headquarters space.