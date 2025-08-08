Brasa Bros, from the team behind Limón, is a fast-casual concept with a bonkers social media campaign.

By Astrid Kane Photos and videos by Jason Henry Published Aug. 08, 2025 • 1:00pm

What happens when you roll out a social media campaign full of parody media controversies, Cardi B tracks, and claims that Apple’s Siri is a fan — and then promote a grand-opening $1 chicken tender special? If you're Brasa Bros, you get a line that stretches three blocks. Hundreds of people waited along 21st Street and South Van Ness Avenue in the Mission late Thursday afternoon for the unveiling of the fast-casual Peruvian chicken joint from the team behind the Bay Area chain Limón .

Inside the new Brasa Bros, a DJ played Shakira, Selena, and reggaeton at top volume. Outside, two people in chicken costumes (named Pico and Walpa) greeted fans of pollo a la brasa — the South American version of rotisserie chicken, marinated in herbs and spices — along with staples of Peruvian cuisine like chaufa, chicken-fat fried rice, and chicha morada, a sweetened purple corn drink with a taste and color resembling a hibiscus agua fresca. Chickens are available quartered, halved, and whole, as well as in fried tender form. In addition to sides of sweet potato fries, slaw, and plantains, there are several dipping sauces, including aji amarillo, a jalapeño-based option, and a “Brasa Bliss” creation that combines aji amarillo with barbecue sauce. As is tradition with Peruvian cuisine, none are particularly spicy. The most direct flavor comparison might be Chick-fil-A — without the controversial politics.

An order of chicken tenders with fries and their signature sauces and an order of pollo a la brasa with fried rive and yuca fries.

Chef Aldo Escribens, Antonio Castillo, head chef Martin Castillo, and Eduardo Castillo.

While Brasa Bros has six tables, the business model is takeout-first, with an eye toward sports fans. The menu offers several buckets, ranging from the Game On (10 chicken tenders, two sides, and three dipping sauces, $39.95) to the All-Star (two rotisserie chickens, 10 tenders, three sides, and six dipping sauces, $94.95). Alcohol options are slim, comprising Lagarta beer and sangria. But for good measure, there are cups of gummy bears for $3.95. “Limón has an elegant brand, but we wanted to adapt,” said Valentina Castillo, a niece of the owners. She said the family-run business is emblematic of the American dream, and they’d all had a good time coming up with silly TikTok videos ahead of the opening. The identity of the people inside the chicken costumes, though, was a “staff secret.”

Several people said they’d waited 40 minutes or more for their chance at a half-chicken with fries and a side salad. Neighborhood resident Jose Vasquez said he was first in line, waiting more than five hours. He was there for the $1 chicken tenders, and by the time he got in, he’d concluded he wanted a deal on dinner — and a job. “I decided I should just wait around and get a free meal, and then I just decided to apply,” he said. “The chicken is juicy, tender, and fresh.”

