Doechii’s Outside Lands set was a Super Bowl halftime show

The 27-year-old Angeleno’s set was an impressively choreographed display of Black excellence.

A female performer in a navy outfit does a full split on a school desk while singing into a microphone on stage.
Doechii might not have been the headliner, but she was the headliner. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
By Astrid Kane

Doechii took Outside Lands to school — literally.

Just as Chappell Roan stole the festival’s collective heart last year as the undercard act who deserved to be a headliner, Doechii has been the highlight of Day 1. The rapper and vocalist’s elaborate 7 p.m. set on the Twin Peaks Stage, organized as a program of “School of Hip Hop” classroom lessons, was a magnificent series of crowd-pleasers interspersed with spoken-word performances, with a pack of dancers to back her up.

A singer in a navy outfit sits on a table singing into a microphone, surrounded by three dancers in various poses against a large circular backdrop.
Teach us, Doechii. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

Doechii was as well-choreographed as Janet Jackson, as artistic as Donald Glover, and as sexual as early Britney Spears. 

Among hits like “Nissan Altima” and “Anxiety,” there was a Beyoncé cover (“America Has a Problem”) as well as hints of French electronic duo Daft Punk during her track “Persuasive.” In its scale, it was essentially a Super Bowl halftime show without the football.

A DJ and crew stand behind a large stage setup resembling a turntable and speakers, with bright spotlights shining above.
Her stage setup resembled a giant vintage boom box. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

The 27-year-old Angeleno delivered a kinetic performance on a stage tricked out like a boom box, with 10-plus dancers to buttress her high-energy prowess. It was a statement — unapologetically Black, but less overtly political than a display of sensuality and aesthetic excellence.

Doechii owns her body, and success has been her revenge ever since she launched her musical career in the aftermath of being fired from Chipotle in 2020.

Based on how the crowd reacted, we're guessing she will be crowned the breakout star of Outside Lands this year.

A smiling woman with braided hair sings into a microphone, wearing a cropped jacket, mini skirt, and waving with her free hand on stage.
Whether backed up by a large group of dancers or on stage solo, Doechii was unapologetically sensual. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

