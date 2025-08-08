Festival food has long been a hotbed of pizza, burritos, and the occasional fancy smashburger — but San Francisco’s preeminent outdoor music festival has leveled up.

This year, Outside Lands is all about caviar.

Half a dozen local restaurants are serving bowls, tostadas, wings, and fries topped with dollops of roe. These items are no secret; each is printed clearly on the menu. But in most cases, only 10 servings are made per day. Elsewhere, there are strong showings from the pop-ups that Outside Lands added to Taste of the Bay Area this year, as well as festival mainstays like Bini’s Kitchen.

Granted, it’s increasingly difficult to find much below $25, and the line for the ever-popular Smish Smash was 20 people deep by 1:30 p.m. on Friday, but the festival lineup represents more cuisines than ever before.

Here are the most luxe offerings.