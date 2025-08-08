Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Food & Drink

The 4 most over-the-top things to eat at Outside Lands

From fries to tostadas to a $60 chirashi bowl, generous dollops of caviar can be found across the festival’s food options.

People sit on the grass in a park, eating and socializing, with a large stage and more crowd visible in the background.
Festival goers picnic Friday during Outside Lands at Golden Gate Park. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
By Astrid Kane

Festival food has long been a hotbed of pizza, burritos, and the occasional fancy smashburger — but San Francisco’s preeminent outdoor music festival has leveled up.

This year, Outside Lands is all about caviar.

Half a dozen local restaurants are serving bowls, tostadas, wings, and fries topped with dollops of roe. These items are no secret; each is printed clearly on the menu. But in most cases, only 10 servings are made per day. Elsewhere, there are strong showings from the pop-ups that Outside Lands added to Taste of the Bay Area this year, as well as festival mainstays like Bini’s Kitchen.

Granted, it’s increasingly difficult to find much below $25, and the line for the ever-popular Smish Smash was 20 people deep by 1:30 p.m. on Friday, but the festival lineup represents more cuisines than ever before.

Here are the most luxe offerings.

Chirashi bowl from Nobu ($30, plus $32 caviar supplement)

Polo Field, north side

A white bowl contains diced salmon, red fish roe, green microgreens, and a dollop of black caviar, placed on a bright blue wooden surface with a wooden spoon.
Chirashi sushi with caviar from Nobu. | Source: Thomas Sawano/The Standard

Let’s start with one of the most expensive dishes this reporter has eaten at any festival: Nobu’s salmon, yellowtail, and ikura chirashi bowl. The Palo Alto location of chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s global empire is selling this gaudy, radiant display of top-tier poke for $30, with an option to crown it with Osetra for $32 more. Yes, with a 20% tip, this poke bowl is approaching the $75 mark, but considering that $30 has all but become the floor for a meal at Outside Lands, it’s reasonable to conclude that this is a splurge but not an utterly outrageous one.

My Friend Fernando’s wagyu beef tostada ($30)

Hellman Hollow, south side

A white plate with a creamy yellow base topped with chunks of reddish meat, blackberries, and small white edible flowers sits on green grass.
Wagyu tartare with chile colorado and caviar from My Friend Fernando. | Source: Thomas Sawano/The Standard

Near the Panhandle Stage, Oakland pop-up My Friend Fernando is hawking a wagyu-beef-slathered chile colorado atop a totomoxtle (corn husk) tortilla for $30. Don’t get distracted by the little white flowers; this is the most generous caviar presentation we’ve come across. The dish had no fewer than seven spoonfuls of roe, each as big as a ripe blackberry, but could have benefited from a bit of citrus or something else acidic.

General Roe’s caviar fries from Mamahuhu ($35)

Polo Field, south side

Golden potato wedges seasoned with herbs are served in a brown paper tray alongside a creamy dip topped with black caviar, all on a bright blue wooden surface.
Cleaver-cut MSG fries with ginger-scallion crème fraîche from Mamahuhu. | Source: Thomas Sawano/The Standard

The cleverest caviar dish this year is Mamahuhu’s General Roe’s caviar fries ($35), garlic-dusted, ear-shaped, “cleaver-cut” potato slices that wear their MSG proudly. By topping the ginger-scallion crème fraîche with Tsar Nicoulai caviar, the casual cousin to Mister Jiu’s has found a way to transform the potato-chip-sour-cream-and-caviar canapé into a hot meal. It’s delicious and — more important — filling, the very definition of affordable luxury that this ever-bougier festival affords.

Provecho’s sashimi tostada ($30)

Hellman Hollow, south side

A tortilla topped with creamy sauce, diced cucumbers, pickled onions, red salsa, black and orange caviar, fried shallots, and orange flower petals on a white plate.
Provecho's bluefish sashimi tostada with labneh, cucumber, ikura, and Tsar Nicoulai caviar. | Source: Thomas Sawano/The Standard

A few booths down from Fernando is another $30 tostada, from Provecho, a pop-up by chef Eder Ramirez that appears everywhere from Mission wine bar El Chato to Tenderloin specialty shop Tahona Mercado. Ramirez’s sashimi tostada is an impressive and visually stunning tortilla covered in bluefish, labneh, cucumber, and both ikura and Osetra — not so much fusion as a veritable collision of continents.

Astrid Kane can be reached at [email protected]

Filed Under

Food & DrinkGolden Gate ParkOutside LandsPop-Ups