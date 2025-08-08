Skip to main content
Photos: Inside the first day of Outside Lands

Festival goers danced, touched grass and smoked grass as the music festival kicked off in Golden Gate Park.

Three friends pose smiling in front of a colorful graffiti wall that says "OUTSIDE LANDS" while a fourth person takes their photo.
Festival goers pose for a photo during day one of Outside Lands. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
By Astrid Kane

Women were the stars of Outside Lands' Day 1, which witnessed a number of elaborate performances, most notably Doechii's magnificently choreographed set and main stage headliner Doja Cat's high-intensity parade of hits.

Across all stages, female performers stood out, with Euro-pop sensation Marina holding fans enthralled for 50 minutes during a late afternoon set at Twin Peaks and burgeoning indie-sleaze rockers Fcukers holding forth at the always-feisty Panhandle Stage.

A singer with wild blonde hair and a zebra-striped outfit holds a microphone while a long-haired guitarist in sunglasses plays an electric guitar beside her.
Doja Cat performs at Outside Lands on Friday, August 8, 2025. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A group of young people walk on a grassy field at an outdoor event, holding drinks, with one person wearing cowboy boots and another in a denim jacket.
People walk around at Outside Lands Music Festival hosted in Golden Gate Park in San Francisco on Friday, August 8, 2025. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

Whether clad in cow print or eager to feast upon one of the many caviar-laden dishes, many people were there to chill on the grass. In contrast to years past, when aggressive political messaging has often been a rarity, there were numerous nonprofit booths and restaurant stands decorated with anti-ICE messaging.

Three women sit on grass at an outdoor event, wearing sunglasses and casual festival attire, with other people and festival structures in the background.
Festival goers pose for a portrait during day one of Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
A female performer wearing sunglasses and a shredded beige outfit holds a microphone, singing energetically on stage with stylized text in the background.
Marisa "Missy" Dabice of Mannequin Pussy performs at Outside Lands Music Festival on Friday, August 8, 2025. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

Now 15 years into their career, Philadelphia indie rock band Mannequin Pussy was among the louder acts of Day 1.

A musician wearing sunglasses and headphones plays a red electric bass guitar with long dreadlocks and a black outfit on stage.
Thundercat performs at the Lands End stage. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
A group of young people smiling and dancing closely together at an outdoor event, with colorful clothing and accessories.
People listen to music at the Dolores stage at Outside Lands Music Festival on Friday, August 8, 2025. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
Two singers passionately perform on stage, one in a black and white checkered top and red pants, the other in a black crop top with visible tattoos.
Alexia Roditis, left, and Violet Mayugba of Destroy Boys perform at the Lands End stage. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
A crowd cheers and takes photos of a performer stretching on stage, with colorful yellow and purple drapes hanging above.
Dancers with Memphy perform. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
People sit in wooden Adirondack chairs on grass, with one person in the center smoking and exhaling smoke in an outdoor setting.
A man smokes a joint at Grass Lands on Friday, August 8, 2025. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A young man wearing a white shirt is singing into a microphone on stage, with stage lights and a blue background behind him.
Still Woozy at Outside Lands in San Francisco on Aug. 8, 2025. | Source: Thomas Sawano/The Standard
A group of young people at a colorful event cheer with hands raised, some holding phones, dressed in casual and vibrant attire under a striped purple canopy.
People dance to Memphy. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A colorful mural features a bearded man with vibrant patterns and hearts, while a person wearing an orange hat paints additional details on the wall.
People work on a mural at Grass Lands during Day 1 of Outside Lands. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A young man slides on stage with arms raised while a crowd behind him cheers and takes photos under pink and yellow fabric decorations.
Dancers with Memphy perform at Outside Lands. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A person wearing heart-shaped sunglasses holds a sign reading "FREE CONDOMS TAMPONS FENTANYL TEST STRIPS" above a crowd at an outdoor event.
A woman handing out free tampons, condoms, and fentanyl test strips at Outside Lands in San Francisco on Aug. 8, 2025. | Source: Thomas Sawano/The Standard
A large crowd gathers at an outdoor music festival, with a woman in patterned clothing raising her hand while talking on a phone.
A woman tries to find her group in a crowd. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A man with a hairy chest poses confidently wearing sunglasses, a lace shirt, and a red scarf, while a young man in a blue sports jersey dances nearby at a lively outdoor event.
People dance to Memphy. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A man wearing sunglasses and a colorful jacket blows smoke while being lifted on a throne-like chair by three smiling friends outdoors among trees.
A group lifts their friend in a chair. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
People sit and lie on the grass at an outdoor event, some on blankets, enjoying the sunny weather and socializing in a relaxed atmosphere.
Festival goers touch some grass. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
A person with pink hair and tattoos spins two poi against a blue sky, wearing sunglasses, a green cap, and a black apron over a white sleeveless top.
Summer Amour spins objects at Outside Lands on Friday, August 8, 2025. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
Two smiling young women stand in front of a red and white graffiti wall; one wears a colorful crochet cardigan, the other a white corset top and multicolor hat.
Yare Henry, left, and Jayla Powell pose for a photo. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

Astrid Kane can be reached at [email protected]

