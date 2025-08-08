Photos: Inside the first day of Outside Lands

Women were the stars of Outside Lands' Day 1, which witnessed a number of elaborate performances, most notably Doechii's magnificently choreographed set and main stage headliner Doja Cat's high-intensity parade of hits.
Across all stages, female performers stood out, with Euro-pop sensation Marina holding fans enthralled for 50 minutes during a late afternoon set at Twin Peaks and burgeoning indie-sleaze rockers Fcukers holding forth at the always-feisty Panhandle Stage.
Whether clad in cow print or eager to feast upon one of the many caviar-laden dishes, many people were there to chill on the grass. In contrast to years past, when aggressive political messaging has often been a rarity, there were numerous nonprofit booths and restaurant stands decorated with anti-ICE messaging.
Now 15 years into their career, Philadelphia indie rock band Mannequin Pussy was among the louder acts of Day 1.