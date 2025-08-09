The Giants' Drew Gilbert era begins with a win and hope for the future in the outfield

The prospect acquired in a trade with the Mets is just 5-foot-9, but has the potential to make a big impact at the plate and in the field.

By John Shea Published Aug. 09, 2025 • 6:00am

Want the latest Bay Area sports news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here to receive regular email newsletters, including “The Dime.” New Giants outfielder Drew Gilbert isn’t the most physically imposing ballplayer of all time, but he might be one of the most honest. Gilbert is listed at 5-foot-9, another example of how baseball is a sport accessible to folks of all shapes and sizes, so long as they can play at a high enough level. Like Gilbert. He’s not really 5-9, however – “5-8 ½. No give, though. Wish it was about 5-11, 6 feet. But that's never going to be the case,” he said. While most athletes might round off their height by suggesting they’re an inch or two taller, he tells it like it is. It adds to his charm. One of two prospects acquired from the Mets for Tyler Rogers before the July 31 trade deadline, Gilbert, 24, made his major-league debut Friday night in the Giants’ homestand opener, a 5-0 win over the Nationals, and turned in the defensive play of the game.

In his first taste of Oracle Park, Gilbert and his 5-8 1/2-foot, 190-pound frame roamed along the warning track in deep right field in pursuit of Jacob Young’s slicing fly down the line, and despite slipping on the dirt, he made a splendid catch as he fell to the ground in front of the 309-foot marker, a pretty way to end the third inning.

Gilbert’s new teammates, loving the effort and athleticism he displayed, waited in front of the dugout to give him a round of high-fives, and the Giants went on to snap their eight-game losing streak at home. Kai-Wei Teng earned his first big-league win as the bulk reliever, scattering three hits and striking out four in five innings. The lefty swinging Gilbert, who had gone 7-for-14 with two triples, a walk-off double, and six walks in five games with Triple-A Sacramento, was hitless in four at-bats Friday and described himself as “probably more of a line-drive, gap guy with some power. Obviously, I'm not one of the big boppers, but I feel like I can get into some pitches.” No worries. Rafael Devers and Casey Schmitt supplied the pop, both hitting home runs, and the Giants out-hit the Nationals 10-5. Suddenly, they’re on a hot streak, a far cry from the trade deadline when their slumping ways (10 losses in 12 games) prompted chief executive Buster Posey to turn from buyer to seller and move three veterans mostly for prospects. Since the deadline, the Giants are 5-2 and trying new things. Gilbert, for example. He was promoted after Jerar Encarnación got injured again (Grade 2 hamstring strain) and returned to the injured list. Vallejo native Daniel Johnson was designated for assignment so Gilbert could slip onto the 40-man roster. Gilbert had several friends and family members in from his native Minnesota and was widely appreciated by the crowd of 38,679, many of whom chanted “Drew … Drew … Drew” during his final at-bat, encouraging the newcomer to get his first hit. He received the OK to swing at a 3-0 pitch and took a good cut but missed it before popping out.

Gilbert went 0-for-4, but made several impressive plays in right field on Friday. | Source: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Gilbert received plenty of support from fans beyond the big brick wall in right field, and after he made all the outs in the ninth inning by catching three straight fly balls, he turned around and saluted those fans. He kept the ball. It was in his glove at his locker after the game. So was manager Bob Melvin’s lineup card, laminated, a nice souvenir to remember the debut. “I thanked the fans,” Gilbert said. “Great energy tonight. We appreciate that. You can feel the impact.” Regarding the chants, he said, “I’ll have that memory for the rest of my life.” Gilbert played at Tennessee, as did Blade Tidwell, as did the Giants’ first-round draft pick from last month, Gavin Kilen. The Giants’ are Gilbert’s third organization. He was a first-round pick of the Astros, who packaged him in a trade to the Mets in the deal that sent Justin Verlander back to Houston. Tuesday, Gilbert met Verlander for the first time. “I mean, that guy's a legend, man, a once-in-a-generation pitcher,” Gilbert said. “Obviously, we have a little history. It's just cool to meet someone like that. You don't get that opportunity often. Crazy world how it all comes full circle, right?” Despite selling at the deadline and planning to work new players into different roles, the Giants still are trying to make noise in the wild-card race. They’re two games above .500, and once they’re done with the Nationals, they play the Padres seven times over 10 games, a stretch that will help determine if they’ve still got a shot at contending. For now, five games separate the teams. Gilbert would love to play a key role in the final two months. It’s possible he could get the reps Mike Yastrzemski took, as a platoon player who has skills as a contact hitter who doesn’t strike out often. He handled right field well Friday, and fans seem to dig him.

Giants pitcher Kai-Wei Teng earned his first major league win on Friday against the Nationals. | Source: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Tidwell, also acquired in the Rogers trade, could soon find himself on the Giants’ roster after he struck out nine batters in five innings in his Sacramento debut. Several other Triple-A players could be called up well before the season ends, too. As Gilbert displayed, young players can help energize a club and ballpark, and never mind the size or shape. The Giants have had just eight players listed under 5-foot-9 in their San Francisco era. One was Hall of Famer Joe Morgan. Another was Ray Durham. Plus Mike “Tiny” Felder, Donovan Solano, Chadwick Tromp, Willie Calhoun, Trent Hubbard, and Nick Testa, whose entire big-league career amounted to one inning in 1958. Officially, Gilbert is 5-foot-9. Teams generally don’t use fractions when listing a player’s height, so even if he says he’s 5-8 ½, he’ll remain listed at a half-inch taller. That’s all secondary, of course. The important thing is, he’s a big-leaguer now, and more opportunities and memorable moments await. “You're grateful for any opportunity you get and thankful to Buster and everybody up top for believing in me,” Gilbert said. “I definitely won't be taking it for granted.”