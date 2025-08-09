They look creepy, but their intentions seem to be joyful.
Giant woolly creatures — some in the shape of readily identifiable animals like yaks, others in the form of globes or little monsters, and at least one a giant owlish thing with oversized claws — have been stalking the crowds at Outside Lands.
Part of a project by L.A. collective Freak Nature Puppets, they've been parading around the festival, occasionally tailing a New Orleans-style marching band.
Promising fans that each performance would comprise entirely different songs, Vampire Weekend opened the Twin Peaks Stage with a chill, early-afternoon set that sidestepped most of their hits but squeezed in plenty of jams and noodling.
The SoMa drag club Oasis announced last month that it would close by the end of the year, making the scantily clad performances at the LGBTQ-programmed stage Dolores' all the more special. From the all-male strippers of Baloney to Nicki Jizz's all-Black revue Reparations.
As it has been for the past two years, Dolores' is the spot to recharge if you find your spirits flagging.
At the all-electronic SOMA area, tech house DJs Nala and VNSSA joined forces under their moniker Girl Math for a 90-minute sojourn that touched on festival-circuit god Tame Impala, up-and-comer Chris Lorenzo, and Summer of Love-era royalty Jefferson Airplane.
SoMa takes up the entirety of Golden Gate Park's Marx Meadow, and it's rare to see it so full so early in the afternoon.
But nobody turned them out like Ludacris. The veteran rapper. See The Standard's full report.