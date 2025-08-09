Day 2 of the festival has seen impressive performances from Vampire Weekend, Royel Otis, Girl Math, the drag performers at Dolores's — and, above all, Ludacris.

By Astrid Kane Published Aug. 09, 2025 • 8:20pm

They look creepy, but their intentions seem to be joyful. Giant woolly creatures — some in the shape of readily identifiable animals like yaks, others in the form of globes or little monsters, and at least one a giant owlish thing with oversized claws — have been stalking the crowds at Outside Lands. Part of a project by L.A. collective Freak Nature Puppets, they've been parading around the festival, occasionally tailing a New Orleans-style marching band.

Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend performs the first of two sets. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

Promising fans that each performance would comprise entirely different songs, Vampire Weekend opened the Twin Peaks Stage with a chill, early-afternoon set that sidestepped most of their hits but squeezed in plenty of jams and noodling.

People wait in the crowd for Ludacris. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

A performer walks around on stilts. | Source: Thomas Sawano/The Standard

The SoMa drag club Oasis announced last month that it would close by the end of the year, making the scantily clad performances at the LGBTQ-programmed stage Dolores' all the more special. From the all-male strippers of Baloney to Nicki Jizz's all-Black revue Reparations. As it has been for the past two years, Dolores' is the spot to recharge if you find your spirits flagging.

Mojo Carter on the second day of the festival. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

Source: Thomas Sawano/The Standard

Go-go dancers take the stage with DJ Miss Toto. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

Nicki Jizz whips up the crowd. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

Ludacris performs on the second day of Outside Lands Music Festival hosted in Golden Gate Park in San Francisco on Saturday, August 9, 2025. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard