The San Francisco Standard
Culture

Photos: Giant benevolent puppets are stalking Outside Lands

Day 2 of the festival has seen impressive performances from Vampire Weekend, Royel Otis, Girl Math, the drag performers at Dolores's — and, above all, Ludacris.

Three women in festival attire pose happily in front of a large spider-like puppet with long furry legs and a colorful face at an outdoor event.
From left, festival-goers Alexandria Suncin, Tara Parikah, and Haley Brown pose for a photo with a slightly terrifying puppet on the second day of Outside Lands.. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
By Astrid Kane

They look creepy, but their intentions seem to be joyful.

Giant woolly creatures — some in the shape of readily identifiable animals like yaks, others in the form of globes or little monsters, and at least one a giant owlish thing with oversized claws — have been stalking the crowds at Outside Lands.

Part of a project by L.A. collective Freak Nature Puppets, they've been parading around the festival, occasionally tailing a New Orleans-style marching band.

A musician with a yellow electric guitar adjusts a microphone, standing in front of a large, detailed orange sun face backdrop.
Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend performs the first of two sets. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

Promising fans that each performance would comprise entirely different songs, Vampire Weekend opened the Twin Peaks Stage with a chill, early-afternoon set that sidestepped most of their hits but squeezed in plenty of jams and noodling.

A large, diverse crowd of smiling young people cheer, wave, and make peace signs at a lively outdoor event or concert.
People wait in the crowd for Ludacris. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A person with purple hair, a large pink flower headpiece, and white lace shorts poses energetically outdoors among tall trees.
A performer walks around on stilts. | Source: Thomas Sawano/The Standard

The SoMa drag club Oasis announced last month that it would close by the end of the year, making the scantily clad performances at the LGBTQ-programmed stage Dolores' all the more special. From the all-male strippers of Baloney to Nicki Jizz's all-Black revue Reparations.

As it has been for the past two years, Dolores' is the spot to recharge if you find your spirits flagging.

Five colorful dancers in vibrant costumes strike playful, energetic poses on a stage decorated with bright yellow and pink triangles.
Mojo Carter on the second day of the festival. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A woman wearing sunglasses poses next to a golden retriever dressed with silver sequins, cat ears, sunglasses, and Christmas ornaments in a stroller.
Source: Thomas Sawano/The Standard
A lively crowd dances and cheers, focusing on two women in vibrant blue cut-out outfits, one on stage and one energetically pointing into the audience.
Go-go dancers take the stage with DJ Miss Toto. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A performer in a black studded outfit and blue boots energizes a cheering crowd under colorful triangle flags at an outdoor event.
Nicki Jizz whips up the crowd. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A diverse group of people stand behind a metal barrier at an outdoor event, smiling, posing, and enjoying themselves in casual, colorful clothing.
Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

At the all-electronic SOMA area, tech house DJs Nala and VNSSA joined forces under their moniker Girl Math for a 90-minute sojourn that touched on festival-circuit god Tame Impala, up-and-comer Chris Lorenzo, and Summer of Love-era royalty Jefferson Airplane.

SoMa takes up the entirety of Golden Gate Park's Marx Meadow, and it's rare to see it so full so early in the afternoon.

But nobody turned them out like Ludacris. The veteran rapper. See The Standard's full report.

A man with an afro and sunglasses passionately sings into a microphone, raising one arm, wearing a blue and black number 22 shirt against a yellow background.
Ludacris performs on the second day of Outside Lands Music Festival hosted in Golden Gate Park in San Francisco on Saturday, August 9, 2025. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

Astrid Kane can be reached at [email protected]

