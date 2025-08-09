Skip to main content
Fit check, San Francisco: At Outside Lands, there are no fashion police

Big boots, short skirts, coordinated looks, and scarves for days — here’s what the fashion-focused festivalgoers are wearing at Outside Lands.

A man and woman wearing sunglasses and casual outdoor clothes stand close, looking to the side with surprised or excited expressions at a park event.
Marjess Germono and Sean Santos were just two of the fashionistas flexing at Outside Lands. | Source: Thomas Sawano/The Standard
By Sam Mondros

It can be hard to be fashionable when you need to dress in layers, which might be one reason why Outside Lands, like the city that hosts it every year, isn’t known for its style. Great food and music? Yes. Fit looks? Maybe. 

But I believe in our city. I knew there would be sartorialists to find if I looked closely enough at the crowd of festivalgoers in Golden Gate Park this weekend. After all, a lot has changed since San Francisco was voted among the worst-dressed cities in the country by GQ back in 2011, and given the predicted warm weather, I had high hopes. And even if the looks weren’t high fashion, I knew I’d find no better place to observe the zeitgeist of mainstream clothing trends than the city’s marquee music festival.

So what did I see? The main trends from Outside Lands’ best-dressed include bold patters, denim, boots, color-coordination, and, of course, layers. The Y2K era is clearly still exerting its influence. And DIY was another major theme — many of the most fashionable looks were handmade.

A foot wearing a white platform sandal with floral decorations rests on a colorful patterned rug next to long pink fringed fabric on grass.
Kristen Valdez-Doherty displays her hand-bedazzled shoes. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
Jeans decorated with colorful felt patches including strawberries, stars, clouds, bears, and other cute shapes cover legs wearing black high-top Converse sneakers.
Shannon Greevy shows off jeans embellished with little stuffed charms. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

I spotted sisters Leila and Abby Mohaddes as they strutted across the grassy concourse of polo fields toward Matt Champion’s set. Layers on layers across shades of green and red and beige in knits and paisley patterns were only the surface of their outfits. Conventional fashion wisdom tells us this shouldn’t work, but they’re killing it. 

Two women wearing colorful, bohemian outfits and sunglasses walk arm in arm, smiling and laughing at an outdoor festival with other people nearby.
Leila and Abby Mohaddes strutting in their smart layers. | Source: Thomas Sawano/The Standard
Two women wearing colorful, patterned clothing and sunglasses smile joyfully at an outdoor event, holding hands and embracing.
Source: Thomas Sawano/The Standard

“Short skirts, tall boots — as you can see I’m following the trends — and little glasses with colored little slutty lenses,” said Abby, a 25-year-old traveling from New York City to visit her older sister. 

“You gotta have your big boots,” her sister Leila added. “We love a shrug, and something that is just a timeless classic is a pashmina.” 

Leila is right: pashminas are everywhere. And not just at Outside Lands but all festivals, on men and women alike.

“My goal for the day is to get as many head bandanas as possible,” George Zamora said.

A diverse group of people stand behind a metal barrier at an outdoor event, smiling, posing, and enjoying themselves in casual, colorful clothing.
Layers of people and layers of clothes. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
Three young men walk outdoors, one in a tie-dye shirt and sunglasses raising his arms, another in a red hoodie smiling, and the third focused on his phone.
Attendees wearing coordinating scarves and baseball hats make their way to the SoMa stage. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

He and his crew mood-boarded their outfits prior to the festival. The inspo was simple: denim shorts, head scarves, green tops. The rest was improvised.

“You want to be fashion forward, but you want it to be functional and stay warm enough for the day,” said Jordan Defiesta, dressed in raw denim Levis and a Kangol beret.

‘Every year, Outside Lands gets better, and with that, so does the fashion.’ – Dan Hicban

Defiesta and his friends walked toward the SoMa tent on Saturday afternoon. Given their hunter green color coordination, I didn’t even have to ask. Clearly, they were here for Tyler the Creator, a musician whose influence as a fashionista rivals his popularity as a musician. (Hunter green is the color of his latest album, “Chromakopia.”)

A man and woman stand side by side outdoors; the man wears a green shirt and sunglasses, the woman wears a striped shirt, cap, sunglasses, and carries bags.
Jordan Defiesta, left, and Dan Hicban have been coming to the festival since 2019. | Source: Thomas Sawano/The Standard
A person wears a green furry hat, green jacket with white lettering, and matching pants, holding a green drink and smiling with one arm raised outdoors.
Mahayla Rheanna matching with her matcha. | Source: Thomas Sawano/The Standard

“Tyler inspired all of our outfits,” said Dan Hicban, who has been attending the festival since 2019. “Every year, Outside Lands gets better, and with that, so does the fashion. The first year I went, I wore a decked-out costume — I thought that's what the festival energy was. I had a metallic top puffer and a little bralette, and I came here and everyone was in their tech jackets, holding a brewski with some jeans on. Now I know it’s more about coordinated outfits.”

In stark contrast to the colorful outfits that sprinkled the polo fields, Rix Cannell was dressed in an understated military-inspired ensemble. Cannell had handmade the entire outfit at his Sausalito studio, home to his clothing company Hendrix Park.

Several people walk on a paved surface wearing colorful patterned pants, including leopard, strawberry, and animal print designs.
Animal print and colorful patterns were everywhere. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
A group of people walk outdoors on dirt, some wearing cowboy hats and boots, with trees and a dark fence in the background.
These friends coordinated a western look. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
Two young women walk on dry grass, drinking from cans, wearing lace tops, shorts and cowboy boots; people and greenery appear in the background.
Two friends matched everything including their drinks. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

When asked about the surge in popularity of selvedge denim — a recently revived trend embraced by brands from San Francisco’s own Levi’s to A.P.C. — Cannell scoffed. He said he values craftsmanship over fleeting fads, dismissing the craze as a veritable psyop by Big Denim.

“Hipsters are typically just drawn to that little flair they can get when they roll up the edge of their pants. And they seem to get street cred from it, for some reason,” he said. “The truth is, having selvedge doesn't necessarily mean the fabric is of better quality — that's a common misconception. I think the quality is more reflected in where you're getting the fabric and who is making it.”

A hand holds open the inner lining of an olive green jacket, revealing a white fabric label with text and care symbols.
Kenzo Hofmeister shows off his Italian army field jacket. | Source: Thomas Sawano/The Standard
A young man wearing a green cap, olive jacket, gray shirt, dark jeans, and brown shoes stands on grass at an outdoor event with people and tents in the background.
Hofmeister was clearly a Tyler the Creator fan. | Source: Thomas Sawano/The Standard

Richmond resident Mahayla Rheanna showed up in dark green shorts, a green racing jacket, and a fluffy mint-green bucket hat. She even had a matcha to match her outfit. 

The trends she noticed as she went around the park? A lot of power clashing: Floral on tie-dye, different shades of the same colors on outfits. But she’s not hating, in fact, she embraces the chaos. 

“No one cares — I like that. Who cares? There are no fashion police these days,” she said. 

People walk on a dirt path, with one person wearing brown cowboy boots and a blue skirt holding a jacket, while others wear casual shoes and carry items.
So many cowboy boots. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A smiling woman wearing sunglasses and a bandana blows colorful bubbles at an outdoor gathering while people in casual clothes watch and take photos.
A bandana-clad festival goer shoots a bubble gun as indie rock band Vampire Weekend performs. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
A person wearing a vibrant pink feathered outfit sits on a colorful patterned blanket, smiling and holding a silver tumbler, surrounded by others outdoors.
Kristen Valdez-Doherty's feathers were a delight of color on the gray second day. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
Five young women stand close together, wearing casual festival outfits with boots and skirts or jeans, smiling outdoors on a grassy field with trees and people behind.
Short skirts? Check. Denim? Check. Boots? Check. Color coordination? Check. These friends hit every Y2K-inspired trend. | Source: Thomas Sawano/The Standard
A group of young people are dancing and cheering under colorful triangular canopy lights at an outdoor event, looking joyful and energetic.
Denim, joy, and men in pearls were on display. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

Sam Mondros can be reached at [email protected]

