The San Francisco Standard
Culture

Photos: Big Freedia took Outside Lands to church

New Orleans' bounce queen has played this festival more times than just about anyone. Her set with the SF Gay Men's Chorus exemplifies why attendees should arrive early.

A performer with long blonde hair sings into a microphone wearing a colorful patterned robe over black clothes, while a dancer in black mesh strikes a dramatic pose nearby.
Big Freedia performs alongside the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus on the third day of Outside Lands. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
By Astrid Kane

Outside Lands felt like a different beast this year.

In a break from tradition, more than half a dozen high-profile performers — Vampire Weekend, Rebecca Black, Anderson .Paak — played twice. And in contrast to years past, when the first couple hours are typically given over to less well-known artists, San Francisco's biggest summer music festival gave attendees ample reason to show up early.

Nobody lit up the early afternoon quite like rapper Big Freedia, New Orleans' "queen of bounce," who's been a regular at Outside Lands for at least a decade. But rather than play to a narrow demographic at a smaller stage like Dolores,' she teamed up with the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus for a 45-minute celebration of spirituality.

Big Freedia took everyone to church. The gay chorus became a choir.

A lively crowd of young people cheer and raise their hands enthusiastically at an outdoor concert or festival.
&Friends brought huge crowds to the SoMa area, which continues to grow in size and scope. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

It was overtly Christian, yes. But it was unabashedly inclusive, the type of faith that might send certain conservative quarters into a frenzy. Joyful, queer, and punctuated by air horns, it was a marriage of hip-hop and gospel, with a cover of Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You" thrown in to acknowledge what would have been the late singer's birthday.

A person with curly blonde hair wears a colorful jacket featuring a prayerful figure, standing in front of a large red hand design decorated with jewels.
Big Freedia performs alongside the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A group of diverse young people dance and smile under colorful fabric panels at an outdoor event, holding drinks and fans.
Dolores' was a sea of clacking fans. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A man with curly hair and sunglasses is singing into a microphone on stage, wearing a dark jacket with a green light and guitar in the background.
Kareem Rahma & Tiny Gun perform on the third day of the festival. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

Big Freedia's collaboration with the chorus was a pointed contrast to Beck's pairing with a symphony on Day One. He was the headliner on the Sutro Stage, weaving through the mellower tracks from his three-decade catalogue at an hour when many people want to dance.

Like Vampire Weekend on Saturday, Freedia's set anchored the afternoon. Call it a millennial honeypot, but giving early time slots to established acts makes sense.

If nothing else, it helps populate a festival that has sometimes felt like a dead zone until 2 p.m.

A man in a blue hoodie and cap and a woman in a purple jumpsuit dance energetically on grass with a crowd watching behind them.
Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

Capping off a weekend of numerous celeb sightings, including Conan O'Brien, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, and Gov. Gavin Newsom, Mayor Daniel Lurie was spotted on Sunday afternoon grooving to indie rock band Bleachers.

The Standard ran into then-candidate Lurie last year as well. Given his desire to revive downtown's economic fortunes through live music — and that he booked San Francisco-born DJ and producer Zhu for his inauguration party — it's more than fair to say the mayor is a legit music fan.

A smiling man in a blue shirt claps his hands among a crowd, with people wearing casual clothing and some with hats in an outdoor setting.
San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie attends indie rock band Bleachers’ set. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
A woman with long dark hair sings into a microphone against a bright red background, wearing a green and black striped ruffled top and hoop earrings.
Rebecca Black continued her 15-year comeback at the first of her two sets Sunday. | Source: Thomas Sawano/The Standard
A man with curly hair is singing into a microphone on stage, wearing a gray and red jacket against a bright pink and purple background.
Otis Pavlovic of Royel Otis. | Source: Thomas Sawano/The Standard

Astrid Kane can be reached at [email protected]

