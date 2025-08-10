Outside Lands’ biggest surprise might be Rebecca Black

More than a decade after the internet nearly destroyed her, a queer hyperpop princess is back.

By Astrid Kane Published Aug. 10, 2025 • 7:30pm

Rebecca Black , the YouTuber who the entire internet pounced on almost 15 years ago, is back, and she’s demanding that everyone dance to her high-fructose hyperpop. Oh, and considering what she went through as a young teenager in the public eye, she wants us all to repent. Entering the stage in a ruffled, spring-green-and-black striped party dress and hoop earrings, she launched into “American Doll,” off her second full-length, “Salvation.” The 28-year-old, whose lyrics grapple with faith, was surrounded by cheeky banners reminiscent of the signs that religious protesters sometimes bring to LGBTQ+ events. “Return to salvation,” read one. “Seek Rebecca Black,” read another.

Her set at the Sutro Stage -- the first of two for the day -- was energetic almost to the point of manic. | Source: Thomas Sawano/The Standard

Based solely on the first of her two Sunday performances — energetic almost to the point of manic, and despite a vocal hiccup or two — her desire to become a top-tier queer icon appears to be intensifying. All anyone had to do was look at her backup dancers, who were worthy of a Madonna tour in camouflage tank tops and matching furry shorts and boots. Moving into "Twist the Knife," "Crumbs," and "Sick to My Stomach," she was intent on squeezing as much love as she could out of the audience. When she led the crowd in a chant of "Do you even think about me?" — the title of a track off "Salvation" — it could have been a jolt to the performance or a boost to her ego. However subtle, it was hard at times not to hear the plaintive yearning of a woman scorned.

Black was surrounded by signs reminiscent of the kind that protesters often bring to LGBTQ+ events. | Source: Thomas Sawano/The Standard

Still, Black seemed happier as a pouty glamourpuss reveling in sexual tension. At one moment, air blowing up her dress called to mind a famous photo of Marilyn Monroe on a subway grate. Having survived the online bullying and negative reactions to her 2011 single “Friday” — as well as its follow-up, “Saturday,” a few years later — Black spent some time in the wilderness before coming out as queer in 2020. Adding to the peculiarity of her career arc, she released her debut full-length album, “Let Her Burn,” only two years ago.

The fullest glimpse into her mindset came toward the end, when she called the crowd a “sea of gay.” Referencing her upbringing in Irvine, she claimed not to be as cool as her fans, only to add that everything she endured was “worth it for this feeling.” It’s said that living well is the best revenge. Performing well might be better still.