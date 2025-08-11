Want the latest Bay Area sports news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here to receive regular email newsletters, including “The Dime.”
We're less than a month away from the start of the 49ers' season, leaving coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch with a long list of critical decisions to make as the roster takes shape.
One area the 49ers aren't concerned about: Quarterback.
After signing Brock Purdy to a five-year, $265 million extension in May, the franchise is all-in on the former seventh-round draft pick who has emerged as a key locker room leader.
Since the days of Joe Montana and Steve Young, the 49ers have searched for a signal-caller who could rise to the level of the Hall of Fame talents who led the franchise to unprecedented heights.
Jeff Garcia, Alex Smith, Colin Kaepernick, Jimmy Garoppolo, and many others took turns, but now, it's on Purdy to lead the franchise to its sixth Super Bowl title.
Think you know the 49ers well? Think you can recall key details about the players who have rotated in under center for the last 25 years? This week's Standard Sports Quiz will test your knowledge.