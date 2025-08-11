Want the latest Bay Area sports news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here to receive regular email newsletters, including “The Dime.”

We're less than a month away from the start of the 49ers' season, leaving coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch with a long list of critical decisions to make as the roster takes shape.

One area the 49ers aren't concerned about: Quarterback.

After signing Brock Purdy to a five-year, $265 million extension in May, the franchise is all-in on the former seventh-round draft pick who has emerged as a key locker room leader.

Since the days of Joe Montana and Steve Young, the 49ers have searched for a signal-caller who could rise to the level of the Hall of Fame talents who led the franchise to unprecedented heights.