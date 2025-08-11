You’re going to want to sit down for this — Lime rolls out new scooters

Lime’s new scooters are out on San Francisco streets — but you won’t have to stand to take them. The new Glider is a blend between the scooter and e-bikes often available for rent on sidewalks across the city, with bigger tires than the typical scooter and no pedals.

The 250 scooters now on city streets also offer a chance for more people with disabilities to experience the convenience of scooting around the city, according to Hayden Harvey, Lime's director of government relations. Lime also hopes it can mitigate the perception that public scooters are dangerous, which is supported by growing evidence .

“People look at these and see them as more approachable,” Harvey said. “The whole idea is to get people out of their cars and onto two wheels.”

Harvey noted that the wide footrest on the scooter improves balance, while the location of the battery — towards the back of the scooter — keeps the center of gravity low. Additionally, the scooter’s handlebars are wide to support an upright riding position, and the seat is long so that taller or shorter riders can move forward or back on the seat for more comfort.

“With the addition of the new seated LimeGliders, we will have even more accessible options for people with disabilities, seniors and other people who may not feel comfortable or safe on standing scooters," said Julie Kirschbaum, SFMTA’s Director of Transportation.

I got the chance to take the Glider around SoMa streets and found it to be as advertised. Since I was lower to the ground, I could see obstacles, and since the tires are larger on the Glider, I could handle bumps in the road with ease.