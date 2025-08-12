Two officers allege they faced “discrimination, harassment, and retaliation” by the San Francisco Police Department because they had “disabled veterans” license plates on their personal vehicles despite being fully mobile.

A lawsuit filed Friday by officers Marc Plummer and Steven Oesterich stems from a scandal last year in which a group of officers who were military veterans had disabled license plates, which gave them parking privileges and other accommodations.

After SFPD leaders learned of this, they ordered officers to report their use of disabled placards. Officers were instructed to either notify the department that they are disabled and be assessed for fitness or give up their plates.

The special license plates are for drivers whose disabilities impair mobility. S0 the presence of one “suggests a sworn member’s ability to perform essential job functions may be impaired by a medical condition, or that performing essential peace officer duties may pose a substantial risk of harm to the sworn member or the public,” former SFPD Chief Bill Scott said at the time.

After the order was issued, at least five active-duty officers who are veterans with access to such license plates hired attorney Matthew McNicholas, who called his clients “heroes [who] shouldn’t face scrutiny for an honor earned.”

McNicholas said that while each of his clients has a 100% disability rating from the Department of Veterans Affairs, none are so impaired that they can’t work in the field. Multiple unrelated impairments, from tinnitus to migraines, can add up to a 100% rating, according to the VA’s classification system.

Plummer, who served in the military from 2011 to 2016, joined the SFPD in 2018. When he left the military, he was classified at 100% disabled but was never informed that such status would affect his ability to work full time as a police officer, according to the lawsuit.

Plummer, who is based at Park Station, claims that harassment and retaliation began in 2024, after he complained to his captain of vulgar and sexual language being used by supervisors. Plummer alleges that his captain took no action and says he was punished by losing his partner and being harassed about his license plate by a lieutenant.