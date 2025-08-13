Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone (a third-party service).
Valencia Live night market
Three blocks of Valencia close for an all-ages street party with newly legalized outdoor drinking, plus live music, dancing, art vendors, and more.
- Website
- Valencia Live
- Date and time
- Thursday, Aug. 14, 5 to 10 p.m.
Poolside Poets
The vintage Phoenix Hotel poolside patio transforms into a poetry hall with live readings and a performance by Oakland band FREQz.
- Website
- RSVP
- Date and time
- Thursday, Aug. 14, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
- Address
- Phoenix Hotel, 601 Eddy St.
Zach Bryan & Kings of Leon
The country rock hitmakers take the stage before tens of thousands of fans for one of the year’s last Golden Gate Park Polo Field concerts.
- Date and time
- Friday, Aug. 15, 3 p.m.
- Address
- 1232 John F. Kennedy Dr.
Castro night market
Castro Street shuts down to host food trucks, craft vendors, and live performances under the iconic rainbow flag.
- Website
- Castro night market
- Date and time
- Friday, Aug. 15, 5 to 10 p.m.
- Address
- 18th and Castro streets
Fort Mason Night Market
The West Coast Craft squad is back with another street-eats and craft-vendor takeover of Fort Mason’s seaside plaza, for those willing to brave the food-truck lines.
- Website
- West Coast Craft
- Date and time
- Friday, Aug. 15, 5 to 10 p.m.
AI picnic
It’s a BYO-everything meetup for AI enthusiasts and anyone who feels they’re not “invited” to the tech scene.
- Website
- Register
- Date and time
- Friday, Aug. 15, 5:30 to 8 p.m.
- Address
- Dolores Park
Sam Feldt house music
The Dutch melodic star behind “Show Me Love” brings his euphoric beats to LED-drenched club Temple.
- Date and time
- Friday, Aug. 15, 10 p.m.
Nora En Pure
The queen of deep house headlines an open-air sunset party at Treasure Island, with ridiculous views of the SF skyline and optional ferry rides.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Aug. 16, 2 p.m.
Heart of the Richmond night market
Don’t miss one of the season’s last Clement Street festivals, with local vendors, games, DJs, and more.
- Website
- Heart of the Richmond
- Date and time
- Saturday, Aug. 16, 4 to 8 p.m.
Enforced Ratio tech party
In an attempt to break the all-dude tech party stereotype, this DJ and cocktail party will enforce a 50/50 ratio.
- Website
- Request to join
- Date and time
- Saturday, Aug. 16, 7 to 11 p.m.
- Address
- 999 Van Ness Ave.
Program: Introspekt UK garage rave
Bass and garage producer Introspekt headlines an event hosted by the veteran Program crew.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Aug. 16, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Address
- Secret location
Chinatown After Dark
Catch underground house, techno, and electronic beats from Yuka Yu and more at a new Chinatown club.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Aug. 16, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Electroluxx After Dark
The infamous Pride party crew Electroluxx takes over SVN West for an old-school, late-night warehouse party.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Aug. 16, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Address
- SVN West, 10 Van Ness Ave.
Damian & Stephen Marley and Diana Ross at Sterngrove
Catch Bob Marley’s sons play Saturday and the queen of Motown singing “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” Sunday at the Sunset district redwood grove, with free in-person ticket pickup Friday.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Aug. 16, and Sunday, Aug. 17, 1 p.m.
Rainbow Grocery 50th anniversary block party
The legendary hippie grocer hosts a party with giveaways, art activities, 25 vendors, and plenty of healthy eats.
- Website
- Rainbow Grocery
- Date and time
- Sunday, Aug. 17, 12 to 6 p.m.
- Address
- 1745 Folsom St.
Roman gladiator games with pool noodles
Join a goofy re-creation of ancient arena battles with foam-weapon duels, playful betting, and optional toga attire.
- Website
- Register
- Date and time
- Sunday, Aug. 17, 2 to 5 p.m.
Love Supreme day party
Afrobeats, baile funk, house, and soul collide on a Funktion-One sound system at The Chapel’s outdoor stage.
- Date and time
- Sunday, Aug. 17, 2 p.m.
- Address
- The Chapel, 777 Valencia St.
Thirst Draft: Write Drunk, Edit Never
Literature buffs get lit while writing anything they like and sharing it onstage — no AI or editing allowed.
- Website
- Madrone Art Bar
- Date and time
- Wednesday, Aug. 20, 6 to 9 p.m.