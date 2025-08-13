What events are worth checking out this week? We’ll help you choose.

By Josh Constine Published Aug. 13, 2025 • 4:38pm

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone (a third-party service).

Three blocks of Valencia close for an all-ages street party with newly legalized outdoor drinking, plus live music, dancing, art vendors, and more.

Website Valencia Live Date and time Thursday, Aug. 14, 5 to 10 p.m. Address Valencia between 16th and 19th streets

The vintage Phoenix Hotel poolside patio transforms into a poetry hall with live readings and a performance by Oakland band FREQz.

The country rock hitmakers take the stage before tens of thousands of fans for one of the year’s last Golden Gate Park Polo Field concerts.

Zach Bryan will bring his show to crowds in Golden Gate Park. | Source: Keith Griner/Getty Images

Castro Street shuts down to host food trucks, craft vendors, and live performances under the iconic rainbow flag.

Website Castro night market Date and time Friday, Aug. 15, 5 to 10 p.m. Address 18th and Castro streets

The West Coast Craft squad is back with another street-eats and craft-vendor takeover of Fort Mason’s seaside plaza, for those willing to brave the food-truck lines.

It’s a BYO-everything meetup for AI enthusiasts and anyone who feels they’re not “invited” to the tech scene.

Website Register Date and time Friday, Aug. 15, 5:30 to 8 p.m. Address Dolores Park

The Dutch melodic star behind “Show Me Love” brings his euphoric beats to LED-drenched club Temple.

The queen of deep house headlines an open-air sunset party at Treasure Island, with ridiculous views of the SF skyline and optional ferry rides.

Don’t miss one of the season’s last Clement Street festivals, with local vendors, games, DJs, and more.

In an attempt to break the all-dude tech party stereotype, this DJ and cocktail party will enforce a 50/50 ratio.

Website Request to join Date and time Saturday, Aug. 16, 7 to 11 p.m. Address 999 Van Ness Ave.

Bass and garage producer Introspekt headlines an event hosted by the veteran Program crew.

Website Tickets Date and time Saturday, Aug. 16, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Address Secret location

Catch underground house, techno, and electronic beats from Yuka Yu and more at a new Chinatown club.

Website Tickets Date and time Saturday, Aug. 16, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Address Mr. Mahjong’s, 260 Kearny St.

The infamous Pride party crew Electroluxx takes over SVN West for an old-school, late-night warehouse party.

Website Tickets Date and time Saturday, Aug. 16, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Address SVN West, 10 Van Ness Ave.

Catch Bob Marley’s sons play Saturday and the queen of Motown singing “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” Sunday at the Sunset district redwood grove, with free in-person ticket pickup Friday.

Website Tickets Date and time Saturday, Aug. 16, and Sunday, Aug. 17, 1 p.m. Address 19th Avenue and Sloat Boulevard

The legendary hippie grocer hosts a party with giveaways, art activities, 25 vendors, and plenty of healthy eats.

Celebrate everyone's favorite health food store, Rainbow, for its 50 years in the city. | Source: RJ Mickelson/The Standard

Website Rainbow Grocery Date and time Sunday, Aug. 17, 12 to 6 p.m. Address 1745 Folsom St.

Join a goofy re-creation of ancient arena battles with foam-weapon duels, playful betting, and optional toga attire.

Afrobeats, baile funk, house, and soul collide on a Funktion-One sound system at The Chapel’s outdoor stage.

Literature buffs get lit while writing anything they like and sharing it onstage — no AI or editing allowed.

Madrone will host the first-ever Thirst Draft. | Source: Madrone Art Bar