The San Francisco Standard
Culture

18 fun events in SF this week, from night markets to gladiator games

What events are worth checking out this week? We’ll help you choose.

A lively group of people socializing on a colorful street corner with rainbow flags, vibrant outfits, and the sign for Castro Tattoo visible.
Party in the Castro with food and live music. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
By Josh Constine

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone (a third-party service).

Valencia Live night market

Three blocks of Valencia close for an all-ages street party with newly legalized outdoor drinking, plus live music, dancing, art vendors, and more.

Website
Valencia Live
Date and time
Thursday, Aug. 14, 5 to 10 p.m.
Address
Valencia between 16th and 19th streets

Poolside Poets

The vintage Phoenix Hotel poolside patio transforms into a poetry hall with live readings and a performance by Oakland band FREQz.

Website
RSVP
Date and time
Thursday, Aug. 14, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Address
Phoenix Hotel, 601 Eddy St.

Zach Bryan & Kings of Leon

The country rock hitmakers take the stage before tens of thousands of fans for one of the year’s last Golden Gate Park Polo Field concerts.

Zach Bryan will bring his show to crowds in Golden Gate Park. | Source: Keith Griner/Getty Images
Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, Aug. 15, 3 p.m.
Address
1232 John F. Kennedy Dr.

Castro night market

Castro Street shuts down to host food trucks, craft vendors, and live performances under the iconic rainbow flag.

Website
Castro night market
Date and time
Friday, Aug. 15, 5 to 10 p.m.
Address
18th and Castro streets

Fort Mason Night Market

The West Coast Craft squad is back with another street-eats and craft-vendor takeover of Fort Mason’s seaside plaza, for those willing to brave the food-truck lines.

Website
West Coast Craft
Date and time
Friday, Aug. 15, 5 to 10 p.m.
Address
Fort Mason Center, 2 Marina Blvd.

AI picnic

It’s a BYO-everything meetup for AI enthusiasts and anyone who feels they’re not “invited” to the tech scene.

Website
Register
Date and time
Friday, Aug. 15, 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Address
Dolores Park

Sam Feldt house music

The Dutch melodic star behind “Show Me Love” brings his euphoric beats to LED-drenched club Temple.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, Aug. 15, 10 p.m.
Address
Temple Nightclub, 540 Howard St.

Nora En Pure

The queen of deep house headlines an open-air sunset party at Treasure Island, with ridiculous views of the SF skyline and optional ferry rides.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, Aug. 16, 2 p.m.
Address
Gold Bar Distillery, 1 Avenue of the Palms #167

Heart of the Richmond night market

Don’t miss one of the season’s last Clement Street festivals, with local vendors, games, DJs, and more.

Website
Heart of the Richmond
Date and time
Saturday, Aug. 16, 4 to 8 p.m.
Address
Clement Street between 22nd and 25th avenues

Enforced Ratio tech party

In an attempt to break the all-dude tech party stereotype, this DJ and cocktail party will enforce a 50/50 ratio.

Website
Request to join
Date and time
Saturday, Aug. 16, 7 to 11 p.m.
Address
999 Van Ness Ave.

Program: Introspekt UK garage rave

Bass and garage producer Introspekt headlines an event hosted by the veteran Program crew.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, Aug. 16, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Address
Secret location

Chinatown After Dark

Catch underground house, techno, and electronic beats from Yuka Yu and more at a new Chinatown club.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, Aug. 16, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Address
Mr. Mahjong’s, 260 Kearny St.

Electroluxx After Dark

The infamous Pride party crew Electroluxx takes over SVN West for an old-school, late-night warehouse party.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, Aug. 16, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Address
SVN West, 10 Van Ness Ave.

Damian & Stephen Marley and Diana Ross at Sterngrove

Catch Bob Marley’s sons play Saturday and the queen of Motown singing “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” Sunday at the Sunset district redwood grove, with free in-person ticket pickup Friday.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, Aug. 16, and Sunday, Aug. 17, 1 p.m.
Address
19th Avenue and Sloat Boulevard

Rainbow Grocery 50th anniversary block party

The legendary hippie grocer hosts a party with giveaways, art activities, 25 vendors, and plenty of healthy eats.

Celebrate everyone's favorite health food store, Rainbow, for its 50 years in the city. | Source: RJ Mickelson/The Standard
Website
Rainbow Grocery
Date and time
Sunday, Aug. 17, 12 to 6 p.m.
Address
1745 Folsom St.

Roman gladiator games with pool noodles

Join a goofy re-creation of ancient arena battles with foam-weapon duels, playful betting, and optional toga attire.

Website
Register
Date and time
Sunday, Aug. 17, 2 to 5 p.m.
Address
Palace of Fine Arts, 3601 Lyon St.

Love Supreme day party

Afrobeats, baile funk, house, and soul collide on a Funktion-One sound system at The Chapel’s outdoor stage.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Sunday, Aug. 17, 2 p.m.
Address
The Chapel, 777 Valencia St.

Thirst Draft: Write Drunk, Edit Never

Literature buffs get lit while writing anything they like and sharing it onstage — no AI or editing allowed.

A dimly lit bar with people socializing, walls covered in framed art, and a large disco ball hanging from the ceiling.
Madrone will host the first-ever Thirst Draft. | Source: Madrone Art Bar
Website
Madrone Art Bar
Date and time
Wednesday, Aug. 20, 6 to 9 p.m.
Address
Madrone Art Bar, 500 Divisadero St.

Josh Constine can be reached at [email protected]

