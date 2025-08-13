49ers 53-man roster projection 1.0: Two trades at the cutdown?

Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch have tough decisions with several players, especially on a defense that will count on a number of rookie contributors.

By David Lombardi Published Aug. 13, 2025 • 6:00am

Want the latest Bay Area sports news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here to receive regular email newsletters, including “The Dime.” There's movement at the top! After about three weeks of training camp and one preseason game, the 49ers have been jostling parts of their depth chart in recent days. We're starting to get some real indications of what the initial 53-man roster, which will be created at the Aug. 26 cutdown from 90 men, will look like. There's also still plenty of uncertainty, especially given the fact that the 49ers are battling through injury rashes at receiver, running back, and the defensive line. The team will need the next two weeks to finalize its cutdown decisions; it seems certain that there will be some Tetris maneuvers to fit players onto injured reserve with eligibility to be reactivated this season.

The 49ers just won't know exactly how many such moves they'll have to make until they're certain which players they want at the margins of their roster. The next two preseason games, Thursday's joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders and whatever's left of training camp will answer those questions. Here's our best estimation of the 49ers' moves. Rookies are italicized. Keep in mind that the 49ers will also sign a 16-player practice squad after the cutdown, and it'll be filled with many of the names who don't make the initial 53-man roster.

Quarterbacks (2)

On the 53: Brock Purdy, Mac Jones

Still on the team: Kurtis Rourke (injured reserve)

Cut: Tanner Mordecai, Carter Bradley The 49ers are in a better place at the most important position than last year. Purdy was dominant again at Tuesday's practice, completing 14-of-17 passes — including a sensational deep ball to tight end George Kittle. Jones is a clear upgrade over both Brandon Allen and Josh Dobbs, the duo that competed for the No. 2 job in 2024. There may be some worries about the No. 3 spot following Saturday's putrid play after Jones exited the game. But realize that a season is toast for any team that must play its No. 3 QB for a prolonged period — unless that No. 3 QB is a rookie Purdy, of course.

The 49ers will likely enter the season with just two quarterbacks on their 53-man roster. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

Running backs (5)

On the 53: Christian McCaffrey, Isaac Guerendo, Patrick Taylor Jr., Jordan James, Kyle Juszczyk (fullback)

Cut: Corey Kiner, Jeff Wilson Jr., Ke'Shaughn Vaughn The stars must shine for the 49ers this season, and McCaffrey — who put up explosive runs and a receiving touchdown at Tuesday's practice — looks ready to do his part. Guerendo (shoulder) should be back in a couple of weeks along with James (broken finger). Coach Kyle Shanahan loved Kiner's zealous running style against Denver. The rookie might find himself in position to make the 53-man roster with just one more injury in this room — and there's been a boatload of those already.

Wide receivers (6)

On the 53: Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall, Jacob Cowing, Russell Gage, Jordan Watkins, Junior Bergen

Still on the team: Brandon Aiyuk (PUP), Demarcus Robinson (suspended)

Cut: Robbie Chosen, Terique Owens, Isaiah Hodgins There's undoubtedly a mess here. But Pearsall has been prolific in a practice setting and Gage, after two years with no game action following a severe knee injury, looks to be back in contributing form. That's workable for an offense set to run through Purdy, McCaffrey, and Kittle. All eyes will be on Jennings as Week 1 approaches. Both the calf and the contract are in question — his availability seems like a hinge point for the strength of this position group.

Russell Gage's chances of making the roster have improved at a position decimated by injuries. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

Tight ends (3)

On the 53: George Kittle, Luke Farrell, Ross Dwelley

Cut: Brayden Willis, Jake Tonges Shanahan has preferred to carry four tight ends in the past, but he may not have that luxury this year. Remember that the practice squad is a possibility if players clear waivers or are outright released. If the 49ers carry only three tight ends on their 53-man roster, they'll almost certainly keep a fourth on that practice squad.

Offensive linemen (8)

On the 53: Trent Williams, Ben Bartch, Jake Brendel, Dominick Puni, Colton McKivitz, Spencer Burford, Connor Colby, Drew Moss

Cut: Nick Zakelj, Andre Dillard, Matt Hennessy, Austen Pleasants, Isaiah Prince, Drake Nugent, Isaac Alarcón The 49ers' two highest-graded offensive players in the preseason opener, per Pro Football Focus, were rookie offensive linemen Connor Colby and Drew Moss. When Bartch exited practice early on Tuesday, Colby replaced him as the first-team left guard. He and Moss both appear to have overtaken Zakelj on the depth chart. So we have two questions. Can Dillard, just activated from PUP, force his way onto the roster as a swing tackle? Is Zakelj a 53-man shoo-in because he's the backup center, or might the 49ers have another idea — perhaps Hennessy on the practice squad or even Moss — for that role?

The 49ers will likely count on Spencer Burford, No. 74., to back up Trent Williams at left tackle. | Source: Thomas Sawano/The Standard

Defensive linemen (10)

On the 53: Nick Bosa, Mykel Williams, Kalia Davis, Bryce Huff, Yetur Gross-Matos, CJ West, Evan Anderson, Alfred Collins, Sam Okuayinonu, Sebastian Valdez

Still on the team: Kevin Givens (IR)

Trade: Jordan Elliott

Cut: Trevis Gipson, Robert Beal Jr., Jonathan Garvin, Jaylon Allen, Bradlee Anae, Bruce Hector, Michael Dwumfour The grand undertaking has begun. How quickly can the 49ers' youth assert itself in the D-line rotation? Davis — finally healthy for an extended period — is surging and in line for a starting spot at tackle. What about Elliott, the 49ers' other veteran on the interior? He might be a trade candidate, especially if Valdez — nicknamed "The Hulk" — forces his way onto the roster. That'd be congruent with the 49ers' offseason maneuverings here, which saw them jettison veteran defensive tackles and replace them with rookies.

Linebacker (6)

On the 53: Fred Warner, Dee Winters, Luke Gifford, Tatum Bethune, Nick Martin, Chazz Surratt

Cut: Curtis Robinson, Stone Blanton, Jalen Graham It'll take some time for Martin to corral his athleticism, which — judging by Saturday's many missed tackles — remains unbridled. But the rookie has serious speed and that can't be taught. For now, the veteran Gifford owns the the third linebacker spot while the second-year man Bethune will make a push for it over the final two preseason games. Whether the 49ers take five or six linebackers may depend on the judgment of special teams coordinator Brant Boyer.

Rookie Nick Martin plays fast, but must learn how to play under control at the NFL level. | Source: Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Cornerback (6)

On the 53: Deommodore Lenoir, Renardo Green, Upton Stout, Darrell Luter Jr., Dallis Flowers, Siran Neal

Cut: Chase Lucas, Tre Brown, Jakob Robinson, Fabian Moreau Stout is the leader in the clubhouse to win the nickelback job while Luter and Flowers have emerged as the leading candidates for the top backup cornerback role. Brown, who seemed to open camp with an edge there, has slipped to mop-up duty. It's fair to wonder if Lucas, whom Shanahan calls the 49ers' "energizer bunny", can make the cut. Answer: Yes, but it might take a DB injury or some roster creativity in the secondary. The 49ers would undoubtedly welcome Lucas back to the practice squad, where he was a scout team ace last season.

Safety (4)

On the 53: Jason Pinnock, Marques Sigle, Richie Grant, Ji'Ayir Brown

Still on the team: Malik Mustapha (PUP)

Cut: Derrick Canteen, Jaylen Mahoney It seems there might be room here for the 49ers to wiggle out an extra spot — if not at the cutdown, then maybe before the trade deadline. Pinnock seems locked into a starting role and Sigle has graduated to first-team action. Because Mustapha isn't expected back until the regular season, the 49ers can use the depth that Brown provides for now. But Mustapha's return might create a logjam here. New York Jets defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, when he was with the 49ers, championed Brown in the 2023 draft process. With Robert Saleh now running the show for the 49ers, might trading Brown away to the Jets make sense at some point in the coming months?

Marques Sigle has started taking first-team reps with the 49ers' defense. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

Specialists (3)

On the 53: Jake Moody, Thomas Morstead, Jon Weeks Moody blasted all seven of his field goal tries in Tuesday's practice, culminating with two from more than 50 yards. He's striking the ball with a lot of confidence. Perhaps Moody will finally have a shot to try a field goal in a game again on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Subscribe to The Dime News, gossip, and inside-the-locker-room access for Bay Area sports fans, every Friday and Monday. Sign up now