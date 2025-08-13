BART is (finally) rolling out contactless payment

It’s finally happening, transit riders. Bay Area Rapid Transit officials say contactless payment will arrive on its system next week.

No more fumbling for that Clipper card (if you can find it). Starting Wednesday, Aug. 20, you can pay your BART fare the same way you pay for that morning coffee — with a quick tap of a debit or credit card.

The move has been in the works for some time and will put the agency in the company of mass transit heavyweights like New York and London, which both offer so-called “open payment.”

Among the perks: cutting down on plastic use and saving a few bucks, since riders can avoid buying new $3 Clipper cards at stations.

Bay Area transit officials say the goal is to eventually roll out the payment option to all regional operators, including Muni, CalTrain, and AC Transit.