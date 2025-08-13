BART is (finally) rolling out contactless payment

It’s finally happening, transit riders. Bay Area Rapid Transit officials say contactless payment will arrive on its system next week.
No more fumbling for that Clipper card (if you can find it). Starting Wednesday, Aug. 20, you can pay your BART fare the same way you pay for that morning coffee — with a quick tap of a debit or credit card.
The move has been in the works for some time and will put the agency in the company of mass transit heavyweights like New York and London, which both offer so-called “open payment.”
Among the perks: cutting down on plastic use and saving a few bucks, since riders can avoid buying new $3 Clipper cards at stations.
Bay Area transit officials say the goal is to eventually roll out the payment option to all regional operators, including Muni, CalTrain, and AC Transit.
“After evaluating the benefits and considerations, it was decided that we’d try to roll out open payments at one operator, and that the most impactful rollout could be at BART,” Jason Weinstein, Clipper program director for the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, told commissioners during a July 28 meeting.
Weinstein also said his office is “sharply focused” on expanding the feature after they work out kinks that arise on BART.
Because with a new payment option comes new complications. Those include confusion among some riders who may be unaware they’ll still need a Clipper card for all non-BART systems and “card clash,” where a Clipper reader detects more than one type of card and glitches out.
It wouldn’t be the first Clipper glitch that riders face. In July, passengers on BART, Muni and other networks got free rides for a good part of a day due to a major Clipper system outage. Soon, riders will have another way to rage against Clipper cards — by not using them at all.