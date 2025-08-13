It’s a dirty job arresting and deporting millions of people — and Immigration and Customs Enforcement wants a few good women to help sell it to the masses.

The federal agency has launched a recruitment campaign to fill its ranks and is looking for a “women-owned small business” to create a social media campaign that’ll generate buzz for its ambitious, 14,050-person hiring spree.

The goal: Reach 42 million impressions in a targeted ad campaign that “drives national awareness of ICE’s hiring needs and open positions,” federal contracting documents show.

The chosen marketing firm will focus its recruiting efforts on social platforms like Instagram and LinkedIn and streaming services like Amazon Prime and HBO Max.

“The campaign shall dominate digital media with messages that reflect the urgency and scale of ICE’s hiring effort,” according to the documents, which were first reported by 404 Media .

ICE, which has detained nursing mothers and their infants , is seeking women-owned small businesses because they “are historically underrepresented in federal procurement.” The documents cite a long-running government program that seeks to “provide a level playing field for women business owners.”

For months, ICE and its parent agency, the Department of Homeland Security, have used their social media accounts to antagonize undocumented immigrants and goad political opponents in a way that was once unheard of for government bodies.

“America has been invaded by criminals and predators,” says one recruitment ad on Instagram. “We need YOU to get them out.”

The strategy has paid off in online engagement. ICE’s combined follower count on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube has more than doubled since Inauguration Day to 2.3 million, according to data from internet archives.