On a hot morning in the Nevada desert, the offense put on a show — but the beleaguered defense struggled against Las Vegas.

By David Lombardi Published Aug. 14, 2025 • 3:45pm

HENDERSON, Nevada — Kyle Shanahan knew the Las Vegas Raiders would try to start fights against the 49ers during Thursday’s joint practice between the two former Bay Area rivals. No matter who’s playing or who’s coaching for them, the Raiders have a reputation they proudly uphold — and their star pass rusher Maxx Crosby proudly paraded it two weeks before the 49ers even came to town. “The fights, bro,” Crosby said on his podcast “The Rush.” “I have a 100% fight rate in joint practices, and I’m looking forward to that trend. I just know it’s going to happen, and I’m here for it. It’s going to be a lot of fun. “It’s dope, going against the Niners — Shanahan and [Kris] Kocurek, some of the best coaches in the league. And some of the best players. You’ve got [Nick] Bosa over there, Trent Williams, freakin’ Christian McCaffrey, Brock Purdy — a bunch of good-ass players. So I definitely look forward to the challenge.”

The stars of that quartet who practiced — Purdy and McCaffrey, because Bosa and Williams sat out — both shined against Crosby’s Raiders, but Shanahan knew the main challenge for his team would be exercising restraint. The 49ers entered the desert beleaguered, down about 20 players due to injury, and therefore couldn’t afford to lose any more talent due to ejections.

“We had an idea of what we would walk into,” Shanahan said. “I have no problem with people fighting — I have a problem with it hurting your football team and losing football games. “So I looked at it as, if you get punched and you throw a punch back, I told the guys, it shows how mentally weak you are. Because all you’re going to do is leave five guys left to handle the whole practice just because you couldn’t handle getting hit in your face mask.” The 49ers did hold their composure, even through a few shoving matches. Raiders cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly got into the face of 49ers rookie corner Jakob Robinson during a special teams drills; star 49ers linebacker Fred Warner sprinted across the field to provide backup, jawing with fellow veteran Devin White for a few seconds. Later, Raiders safety Chris Smith II blatantly shoved 49ers receiver Russell Gage after a play. But again, no punches were thrown.

Wide receiver Russell Gage was the target of a post-play shove Thursday. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

The practice itself, though, was a 15-round prize fight. It literally went 15 periods, making it perhaps the longest session of Shanahan’s tenure as 49ers coach. (Most practices don’t last beyond Period 12.) An 8:45 a.m. start might’ve staved off the worst Vegas heat, but it was about 100 degrees when practice finally ended in the late morning.

Shanahan was in a jovial mood afterward, maybe because he met with media inside the Raiders’ air-conditioned practice field — and undoubtedly because the 49ers’ offense peppered the Raiders’ defense with big play after big play. Purdy split the safeties with a strike on an early post to 49ers receiver Ricky Pearsall. That was a touchdown. He also connected with McCaffrey, tight end Brayden Willis, and fullback Kyle Juszczyk for big-gain throws. Asked about McCaffrey’s splendid camp, Shanahan even joked that the running back has hit 25 miles per hour on the 49ers’ GPS tracker. That was an obvious exaggeration — Miami receiver Tyreek Hill holds the NFL record at 23.24 mph — but Shanahan’s ebullience was a reflection of how well McCaffrey is practicing. “He’s as fast as he’s been,” Shanahan said. “He’s quick. He’s strong. He’s Christian McCaffrey.” Purdy spoke after Shanahan and echoed the coach’s thoughts about McCaffrey’s physical condition. “And mentally,” Purdy said about his teammate, “he’s on one.”

Practice notes

• Williams received a standard day off (Shanahan cited the left tackle ’ s age, 37, as the reason for load management), but Bosa missed practice with a sore neck. He ’ s expected back next week alongside rookie defensive end Mykel Williams (knee hyperextension). Without both of those players, and after rookie defensive tackle CJ West left Thursday ’ s practice with a knee hyperextension of his own, the 49ers were severely shorthanded up front. The team had signed two defensive ends, Demone Harris and William Bradley-King, to help out just before practice started. Both were thrust into action with extremely limited time to acclimate.

CJ West started the 49ers’ first preseason game but will miss Saturday’s matchup with the Raiders after hyperextending his knee. | Source: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

These D-line troubles were undoubtedly part of the Raiders’ big day offensively. Rookie running back Ashton Jeanty ripped through the left side for a long touchdown run early in practice. Later, Raiders QB Geno Smith found tight end Brock Bowers and receivers Tre Tucker and Jakobi Meyers for long touchdowns. • The 49ers placed swing tackle candidate Andre Dillard on injured reserve before practice. Dillard had practiced for less than a week after coming off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Dillard had previously undergone offseason ankle surgery. The 49ers hoped Dillard could compete to be the backup to both Williams at left tackle and Colton McKivitz on the right side. But for now, left tackle Spencer Burford and right tackle Austen Pleasants are the 49ers’ primary reserves at those spots. • Starting 49ers left guard Ben Bartch has an elbow injury that’ll keep him out until at least next week. Rookie Connor Colby and Nick Zakelj rotated through first-team duty in place of Bartch. Safety Jason Pinnock and cornerback Tre Brown both have heel injuries. Ji’Ayir Brown replaced Pinnock as a first-team safety for the second straight day, lining up next to rookie Marques Sigle, who has played with the starters in every practice since his sterling seven-tackle performance in the preseason opener. Defensive backs Upton Stout and Renardo Green and defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos were among a group of 49ers players not practicing but working off to the side. All three were moving well — and the 49ers expect all three to return to practice next week. Before that, the 49ers take on the Raiders in a preseason game Saturday afternoon. Purdy and most of the 49ers’ available starters will likely play — but expect the QB to be in only for the very start of the game.