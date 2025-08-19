By Astrid Kane Published Aug. 19, 2025 • 2:38pm

San Francisco’s music-filled festival season just snagged another big name, as six-time Grammy nominee and soulful hip-hop superstar Khalid will headline an afternoon show Oct. 11 in Golden Gate Park. The show will delight R&B fans, but coming one week after Hardly Strictly Bluegrass , it could aggravate Golden Gate Park neighbors weary from August’s three consecutive weekends of festivals and concerts . According to promoter Non Plus Ultra Events, Khalid, a 27-year-old Texan, will perform his biggest hits — including 2017’s breakout “Young Dumb & Broke” — as well as tracks from his fourth album, “After the Sun Goes Down,” which comes out Oct. 10.

Loading...

Loading...

The festivities are set to begin at 3 p.m. and run for three hours. Electropop artist and San Francisco native Lauv and rising British and Ivorian pop vocalist flowerovlove will round out the bill. Tickets go on sale Aug. 26; registration for the pre-sale is already open. While many of the city’s summer shows are free to attend , this one is not. A spokesperson for Non Plus Ultra confirmed that early-bird general admission tickets will start at $64.29, including fees, and rise to $97.93 as the date approaches. VIP options will also be added, at to-be-determined pricing tiers.

Today’s stories straight to your inbox Everything you need to know to start your day. Sign up now!

Khalid is openly gay, having come out in 2024 after being outed in a post on X. Non Plus Ultra has a track record of booking and platforming LGBTQ+ artists. The promoter was the force behind June’s troubled yet successful SF Pride Block Party , which rebranded after headliner and Oakland native Kehlani pulled out amid controversy over her stance on the conflict in Gaza.

Non Plus Ultra, which operates Dogpatch venue The Midway and produces events at The Mint and SVN West, among other sites, last put on a show in Golden Gate Park in September 2024, headlined by multi-instrumentalist and Burning Man regular Monolink . That concert drew 5,000 people to a smaller section off JFK Promenade, and tickets sold out within a day. The Khalid show will take place in Robin Williams Meadow, which has a much larger capacity.

Website Khalid with Lauv and flowerolove Date and time Oct. 11, 3 to 6 p.m. Price $64–$97





