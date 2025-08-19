At age 20, Amanda Knox found herself alone in an Italian jail cell, falsely accused of the brutal 2007 murder of her roommate Meredith Kercher and facing 26 years in prison. She was called “Luciferina” in the courtroom — and far worse in the tabloids. But she never stopped fighting to clear her name and tell her story – now through “The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox,” a scripted miniseries on Hulu.

“We’re not defined by the traumas that happened to us. We’re defined by what we do about them and how we succeed and fail at reclaiming our narratives,” says Knox. “You are not doomed to be limited to the worst experience of your life.”