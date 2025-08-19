Photos: Ruffles, flowers, and lace take over Chase Center at Kali Uchis’ sold-out show

Ever wondered what it would look like to see a stadium full of people dressed solely for the female gaze? At the sold-out Kali Uchis concert Monday night at Chase Center, the answer was on full, fierce, feminine display.
It may be more accurate to say that the fans of the Grammy-winning Colombian American singer were dressed for Uchis’ eyes specifically. The crowd was a sea of pinks and purples, draped in ruffles, lace, flowers, and butterflies, coordinated with her album art. Cleavage and stilettos were proudly on display. Even the men in attendance got the brief, sporting soft, ethereal looks, pops of jewelry, and bedazzled headscarves.
The phrase heard regularly in the line to get in? “Divine femininity.”
“Kali Uchis is everything to me,” said Aurelia Loughborough. “I’m obsessed with her music. I think she brings such light and passion and the divine feminine to the world.”
In their sartorial homages to Uchis, fans added homemade embellishments referencing specific songs or lyrics. Some brought beaded bracelets to share with other fans. The nail art was over the top, in the best possible way. (To commemorate her sold-out show, Chase Center made Uchis a gift box that contained pink bedazzled nails.)
“This is all about the soft era,” said Eryka Vargas. “We have too much roughness, and we need to celebrate softness.”
That softness was represented by faux fur, velvet, silk, and tassels. Many outfits had a solidly Latino vibe, with layered gold chains, denim, and bandannas.
“Kali Uchis is an inspiration to Latinos in general,” said JT Prado, who sported hand-painted jeans with a pink back pocket inscribed with the artist’s name. “She serves as a spotlight for us who are underrepresented. She uses her voice to shed light on important politics.”
On stage, Uchis called out all the cute outfits in the crowd and played a video compilation of home movies, along with intimate vignettes of immigrants. "Without immigrants, there is no America,” she said in the video.
After the brief somber moment, Uchis picked the energy back up with “Si No Es Contigo.” The packed stadium danced and sang along, pink hair ribbons bobbing in unison to the beat.