Photos: Ruffles, flowers, and lace take over Chase Center at Kali Uchis’ sold-out show

Ever wondered what it would look like to see a stadium full of people dressed solely for the female gaze? At the sold-out Kali Uchis concert Monday night at Chase Center, the answer was on full, fierce, feminine display.

It may be more accurate to say that the fans of the Grammy-winning Colombian American singer were dressed for Uchis’ eyes specifically. The crowd was a sea of pinks and purples, draped in ruffles, lace, flowers, and butterflies, coordinated with her album art. Cleavage and stilettos were proudly on display. Even the men in attendance got the brief, sporting soft, ethereal looks, pops of jewelry, and bedazzled headscarves.

The phrase heard regularly in the line to get in? “Divine femininity.”

“Kali Uchis is everything to me,” said Aurelia Loughborough. “I’m obsessed with her music. I think she brings such light and passion and the divine feminine to the world.”