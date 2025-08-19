Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Culture

Photos: Ruffles, flowers, and lace take over Chase Center at Kali Uchis’ sold-out show

At Monday’s concert, the fashions celebrated the softer side of life.

Three young women stand close together outdoors, wearing floral patterned dresses and skirts in shades of pink and peach, accessorized with jewelry and light makeup.
Ashley Gonzalez, Olivia Chavez, and Leslie Gonzalez came from Fresno. “Kali Uchis understands me, sees me. Her music is so calming, it’s healing,” says Gonzalez.
Photos and text by Jess Lynn Gosse

Ever wondered what it would look like to see a stadium full of people dressed solely for the female gaze? At the sold-out Kali Uchis concert Monday night at Chase Center, the answer was on full, fierce, feminine display. 

 It may be more accurate to say that the fans of the Grammy-winning Colombian American singer were dressed for Uchis’ eyes specifically. The crowd was a sea of pinks and purples, draped in ruffles, lace, flowers, and butterflies, coordinated with her album art. Cleavage and stilettos were proudly on display. Even the men in attendance got the brief, sporting soft, ethereal looks, pops of jewelry, and bedazzled headscarves.

The phrase heard regularly in the line to get in? “Divine femininity.”

“Kali Uchis is everything to me,” said Aurelia Loughborough. “I’m obsessed with her music. I think she brings such light and passion and the divine feminine to the world.”

Two hands with pink-themed beaded letter bracelets that spell out words like "MOONLIGHT" and "CORQUIDEAS" rest over a pink floral lace dress.
A man wearing black Prada sunglasses and a colorful scarf has a pink tattoo of a snake and stars on the side of his neck, dressed in a white shirt.

A woman with closed eyes smiles, wearing large glasses, multiple necklaces, rings, and a checkered top over a white shirt, with her hands near her chest.

A woman in a shiny pink dress with a ruffled skirt and jeweled waist holds her hands behind her back, with long dark hair cascading over her shoulders.

Pink lace stockings with bows are paired with pink pointed shoes adorned with matching bows, worn with a pink lace dress.

A close-up of a person wearing a silky pink top with a large butterfly design embroidered around the bust, along with two delicate necklaces.

Four hands with elaborately painted pink and white nails, adorned with rings and tattoos, are held together above pink floral skirts and white footwear.
Miriah Cano and Kamaya Khounsaknarath got their nails done to match.

A person with long, wavy blonde hair wears a distressed denim skirt with "obsesión" embroidered above the back pockets, carrying a beige designer handbag.

In their sartorial homages to Uchis, fans added homemade embellishments referencing specific songs or lyrics. Some brought beaded bracelets to share with other fans. The nail art was over the top, in the best possible way. (To commemorate her sold-out show, Chase Center made Uchis a gift box that contained pink bedazzled nails.)

Bright yellow sun rays extend from the right, set against a solid light blue background, creating a simple, bold graphic design.

Today’s stories straight to your inbox

Everything you need to know to start your day.

“This is all about the soft era,” said Eryka Vargas. “We have too much roughness, and we need to celebrate softness.”

That softness was represented by faux fur, velvet, silk, and tassels. Many outfits had a solidly Latino vibe, with layered gold chains, denim, and bandannas. 

Two people wearing sunglasses pose closely; one wears a denim jacket and colorful scarf, the other a pink beaded crop top and chain necklace.
Eryka and Vee Vargas celebrate the new "soft era.”
A man wearing sunglasses and a pink scarf is embraced by a woman in a pink dress with floral hair accessories, standing outdoors near a glass building.
Aalliyah Delgado and Jerry Biondo. “Kali Uchis inspires me," says Delgado. “No revenge, just keep loving.”

A man and woman sit closely on steps; he wears a bandana and casual clothes, she wears a white dress adorned with flowers, sunglasses, and butterfly accessories.
Eddie Orta and Lisette Ascencio. “I based my outfit off her album 'Orquídeas,'” says Ascencio.

Light blue jeans feature a pink back pocket with the name "Kali Uchis" written in white cursive, paired with a light striped shirt.

A person wears a white shirt decorated with pink butterflies and flowers over a white ribbed tank top, with a silver chain necklace featuring a cross pendant.

A woman poses confidently wearing a sheer purple skirt with floral details, a magenta top, a lavender cropped jacket, purple handbag, and pointed heels.
Lailoni Maradiaga’s outfit was inspired by the latest album: “I really resonated with the mauve tone she used. It felt so romantic.”

“Kali Uchis is an inspiration to Latinos in general,” said JT Prado, who sported hand-painted jeans with a pink back pocket inscribed with the artist’s name. “She serves as a spotlight for us who are underrepresented. She uses her voice to shed light on important politics.”

On stage, Uchis called out all the cute outfits in the crowd and played a video compilation of home movies, along with intimate vignettes of immigrants. "Without immigrants, there is no America,” she said in the video.

After the brief somber moment, Uchis picked the energy back up with “Si No Es Contigo.” The packed stadium danced and sang along, pink hair ribbons bobbing in unison to the beat.  

Filed Under

Chase CenterConcertsCultureFashionPhotography