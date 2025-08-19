The spacious two-bed apartment in Sunnyside had the makings of a steal. At $3,500 per month, the unit — with a private deck, sweeping city views, and in-unit laundry — was a reasonable deal in a market where prices are soaring and housing is in short supply .

There was just one catch regarding the open house: “Only MAGA voters and Israel supporters are invited,” the Zillow listing said.

The listing went live Aug. 5 and was deactivated Sunday, although it’s unclear if a tenant snatched up the unit. The Standard visited the property Monday and found no obvious signs of an imminent move-in.

Property records show the building is owned by Alexander Baran, 48, a quality assurance director who appears to live in another unit there. He declined to comment during our visit.

“Get the fuck away from here,” Baran said from the doorway. “Don’t make me repeat myself.”

Property records show Baran purchased the two-unit property in 2004.