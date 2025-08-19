San Francisco police are searching for a week-old girl and her 33-year-old mother as they fear the newborn is at risk of being neglected.
The missing woman, Kenisha Davis, and her baby were last seen Monday leaving the Target store at Geary Boulevard and Masonic Avenue, the San Francisco Police Department said.
Davis' mother, Kenya Davis, urged her daughter to turn herself in.
"She needs to call somebody," her mother said. "I'm shocked that it's going on… She needs to be still. You don't want someone looking for you like this."
Davis’ aunt, Elynyand Davis, said she spoke to her niece, who was recovering from a C-section in the hospital, around five days ago.
“Did she run away from the hospital? They were still naming the baby when I was on the phone,” said her aunt, who works as an airline operations agent in Richmond, Virginia.
“She was like out of it when I was talking to her; she was kind of groggy. I told her if anything happens, I would come out there and get the baby and raise it myself.”
Davis has a 6-year-old son in foster care, said her aunt, adding that she hopes the newborn does not wind up in the child-care system too.
“I felt sad when I saw pictures of the baby,” she said. “Sometimes they get good foster families; sometimes they don’t. I would prefer they be with a family member.”
Attempts to reach the baby's father were not immediately successful.
Anyone with information on Davis or the baby is asked to call 911 immediately.