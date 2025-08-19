San Francisco police are searching for a week-old girl and her 33-year-old mother as they fear the newborn is at risk of being neglected.

The missing woman, Kenisha Davis, and her baby were last seen Monday leaving the Target store at Geary Boulevard and Masonic Avenue, the San Francisco Police Department said.

Davis' mother, Kenya Davis, urged her daughter to turn herself in.

"She needs to call somebody," her mother said. "I'm shocked that it's going on… She needs to be still. You don't want someone looking for you like this."

Davis’ aunt, Elynyand Davis, said she spoke to her niece, who was recovering from a C-section in the hospital, around five days ago.

“Did she run away from the hospital? They were still naming the baby when I was on the phone,” said her aunt, who works as an airline operations agent in Richmond, Virginia.