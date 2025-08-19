Trey Lance, Jim Harbaugh, Brock Purdy all in one spot: Saturday’s big 49ers reunion

Prominent 49ers of the past and present will meet at Levi’s Stadium for the team’s final preseason tuneup.

By David Lombardi Published Aug. 19, 2025 • 5:00pm

It's getting more real for the 49ers, who have technically wrapped up training camp and are treating this week's practices as a dress rehearsal for regular-season preparation. The first game that counts, Sept. 7 at Seattle, is less than three weeks away. But as the countdown continues, what some might consider a product of an alternate universe is set to visit Levi's Stadium for Saturday's preseason finale. That's a Jim Harbaugh-coached Los Angeles Chargers team that will feature Trey Lance at quarterback. It's a collision of 49ers eras that might border on the absurd. Harbaugh helmed the team from 2011 to 2014. Kyle Shanahan came along three head coaches later and traded away the farm to draft Lance at No. 3 overall in 2021.

Back when the 49ers made that pick, no one could’ve realistically envisioned Harbaugh and Lance crossing paths. The former was in the midst of a nine-year run at Michigan; the latter was beginning his journey as Shanahan’s hand-picked quarterback of the future. But then came the injuries: Lance suffered two fractures in his first two seasons. Brock Purdy happened, too. By 2023, the 49ers had only one logical path of action, and it was to ride the stunning rise of the young QB out of Iowa State. They traded Lance to the Dallas Cowboys, where he spent the past two seasons. Harbaugh returned to the NFL after winning a national title at Michigan to close the 2023 campaign. He needed a new backup quarterback for Justin Herbert this season, so the Chargers signed Lance.

Jim Harbaugh spent four seasons coaching the 49ers while Lance was the team’s third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. ​ | Source: Nick Cammett/Getty Images

On Saturday, everyone will be back in one, familiar spot (Harbaugh’s final season coaching the 49ers — 2014 — came at Levi’s). And there are a couple added bonuses to this big reunion: Mac Jones — a QB many predicted the 49ers would draft instead of Lance in 2021 — is now with Shanahan (but hurt; more on that later). And Harbaugh’s linebackers coach with the Chargers, NaVorro Bowman, was a 49ers standout who scored the final touchdown at Candlestick Park in 2013 before sticking with the team long enough to play a few games under Shanahan in 2017. There will certainly be some pleasantries exchanged before and after Saturday’s game. Harbaugh and 49ers owner Jed York have buried the hatchet in the decade since their 2014 split (Harbaugh returned to Levi’s in 2022 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the 49ers’ 2012 Super Bowl team), while Shanahan still has an affinity for Lance. “I’m pulling for Trey,” Shanahan said Tuesday. “I love Trey — one of the best people I’ve been around, and I really hope it works out for him.” Shanahan is in no mood to re-litigate the past. He repeated that the 49ers took their big swing on Lance in 2021 to curb the rising costs of a star-studded roster with a QB on a rookie deal. He accepts that injuries derailed this project. And he understands that Lance, just 25, still has a chance to develop into a serviceable NFL quarterback, although he hasn’t posted a statistically glitzy preseason, and opportunities have remained limited. (Lance backed up Dak Prescott in Dallas and will sit behind Herbert now.) “The more he practices, the more he works, he is only going to get better,” Shanahan said.

Kyle Shanahan will face Lance for the first time since the team traded him to the Dallas Cowboys. | Source: Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Lance is Harbaugh’s project now, one that has reminded many of how he worked to develop former 49ers quarterback Alex Smith — the No. 1 overall pick in 2005 who struggled until Harbaugh’s arrival in 2011 — some 14 years ago. Harbaugh pounded Smith’s shoulder pads before every start in San Francisco all those years ago. He’s done the same this preseason — and may just repeat that ritual with Lance on Saturday at Levi’s, with Shanahan standing across the field.

Roster news — including a QB injury

• The 49ers saw six players, all of whom project to see significant playing time in 2025, return to practice Tuesday. Defensive ends Nick Bosa and Sam Okuayinonu, cornerback Renardo Green, running back Isaac Guerendo, defensive tackle Jordan Elliott, and safety Jason Pinnock were all on hand and in uniform. Green and Guerendo both made splashy comebacks. The former notched an impressive pass breakup against receiver Jacob Cowing; the latter took the 49ers’ first handoff of the day and later caught a long wheel route from Purdy down the sideline. Purdy connected deep twice during Tuesday’s practice, once to receiver Ricky Pearsall — who made a beautiful lunging catch — and once to tight end George Kittle.

Mac Jones is dealing with a knee injury that will keep him out of the 49ers’ final preseason game against the Chargers.​ | Source: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

• Guerendo took the spot of running back Patrick Taylor Jr., whose season is over. Taylor dislocated his shoulder in Saturday’s preseason win over the Las Vegas Raiders and will need surgery. Rookie running back Jordan James, who is recovering from a broken finger, worked on the side and looks close to a return. • The 49ers worked out guards Michael Dunn, Chasen Hines, and Carter O’Donnell on Tuesday. The team is looking to add at that position because both starters, Dominick Puni (knee sprain) and Ben Bartch (elbow) are out. Rookie Connor Colby moved to the first team right guard spot for Tuesday’s practice, while veteran reserve Nick Zakelj filled in at left guard. • Jones sprained his knee in Saturday’s game and will miss the final preseason game. The 49ers signed familiar face Nate Sudfeld to fill in for at least the time being. Jones is expected to be back for Week 1. Carter Bradley was the second-team QB on Tuesday. Sudfeld’s return, though, also spices up Saturday’s reunion. He was with the 49ers in 2021, Lance’s rookie season, and was knocked off the roster because of Purdy’s training-camp ascent in 2022. A year later, Lance would also be sent out — setting the table for Saturday’s convergence.