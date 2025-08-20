What’s worth checking out this week? We’ll help you choose.

By Josh Constine Published Aug. 20, 2025 • 3:52pm

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone (a third-party service).

Bands, DJs, breakdance battles, and interactive art turn Mid-Market into a cultural playground.

Website Register Date and time Thursday, Aug. 21, 4 to 7 p.m. Address Market between 5th and 6th streets

A wild workshop turned arena, where you build a weapon (with expert guidance), then face off in duels.

The experimental collective Rupture premieres a three-hour interactive odyssey of shipwrecks, sirens, techno, and belonging.

Immerse yourself in Rupture's experimental performance. | Source: Choni Bockwinkel

A classy night of poolside dancing, DJ sets, and performances by the Glide Ensemble, in support of the nonprofit’s community programs.

Website Tickets Date and time Friday, Aug. 22, 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. Address Phoenix Hotel, 601 Eddy St.

A string quartet plays Vivaldi, Debussy, and Tchaikovsky under a sky lit by hundreds of synchronized drones and 20,000 LED candles, for a magical spectacle.

Indie hero and MGMT frontman Andrew VanWyngarden spins a genre-bending DJ set in the basement disco at Monarch.

Website Tickets Date and time Friday, Aug. 22, 9 p.m. Address Monarch, 101 6th St.

A late-night dance party with Suhcorro and Yurimagination brings R&B, garage, and club beats downtown.

Website Tickets Date and time Friday, Aug. 22, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Address The Felix, 138 Mason St.

This family-friendly festival in the Outer Sunset shows off more than 20 bands (including Celtic rock and U2, Doors, and Jimmy Buffett tributes), Irish dancers, food, and kids’ activities.

Celebrate all things Irish at this year's Outer Sunset festival. | Source: United Irish Cultural Center of San Francisco

Enjoy a rare chance to party in Duboce Park with a free afternoon concert and picnic party featuring five local bands.

Website Friends of Duboce Park Date and time Saturday, Aug. 23, 12 to 5 p.m. Address Duboce Park

Bands, lawn games, and food trucks line the art-filled Golden Mile of JFK, hosted by the Bay Lights crew Illuminate.

Website City of Awe Date and time Saturday, Aug. 23, 12 to 6 p.m. Address Golden Gate Park

Who can rock a pro-justice tote bag, analog camera, poetry book, and liberal campaign slogan? After the NYC contest went viral, this should be a scene.

Website Performative Male Date and time Saturday, Aug. 23, 2 p.m. Address Dolores Park

Grant Avenue in Chinatown transforms with parades, performances, and ritual art honoring ancestors and confronting modern-day “demons of our times.”

Join the living (and the dead) in Chinatown for the Hungry Ghost Festival. | Source: Courtesy Lotus Taoism Institute

Website Chinese Culture Center Date and time Saturday, Aug. 23, 4 to 9 p.m. Address Grant Avenue

A five-hour A/V dance party at the Mission’s futuristic art gallery, with sets led by Jon Casey and the closessions squad.

Website closessions Date and time Saturday, Aug. 23, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Address Gray Area, 2665 Mission St.

This women-founded and -focused rave tour creates a safe space for dancing to Le Twins.

A secret coastal location hosts this daytime rave with the inclusive 969 collective.

Website Tickets Date and time Sunday, Aug. 24, 12:30 to 5 p.m. Address Secret location

An indoor/outdoor disco hosts a funky day party for house heads who don’t hate the sun.

Website Tickets Date and time Sunday, Aug. 23, 1 to 7 p.m. Address 620 Jones, 620 Jones St.

