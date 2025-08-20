Loading...
Culture

The 16 best events in SF this week, from a rooftop dance-off to a Taser knife fight

What’s worth checking out this week? We’ll help you choose.

Five dancers in earthy tones perform expressive, intertwined movements on a shiny floor inside a spacious, light-filled industrial space.
The dance performance “Diasporadica” at Fort Mason is just one of many must-see events this week in SF. | Source: Chani Bockwinkel
By Josh Constine

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine.

Unstaged Mid-Market block party

Bands, DJs, breakdance battles, and interactive art turn Mid-Market into a cultural playground.

Website
Register
Date and time
Thursday, Aug. 21, 4 to 7 p.m.
Address
Market between 5th and 6th streets

Taser knife fight club

A wild workshop turned arena, where you build a weapon (with expert guidance), then face off in duels.

Website
Register
Date and time
Thursday, Aug. 21, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Address
Frontier Tower, 995 Market St.

‘Diasporadica’ dance show

The experimental collective Rupture premieres a three-hour interactive odyssey of shipwrecks, sirens, techno, and belonging.

Five dancers interlock in a dynamic pose, balancing on each other with intense expressions inside a spacious, industrial-style dance studio.
Immerse yourself in Rupture's experimental performance. | Source: Choni Bockwinkel
Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, Aug. 22, 7 p.m.
Address
Fort Mason Festival Pavilion, 2 Marina Blvd., Suite #260

Glide summer gala

A classy night of poolside dancing, DJ sets, and performances by the Glide Ensemble, in support of the nonprofit’s community programs.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, Aug. 22, 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Address
Phoenix Hotel, 601 Eddy St.

‘DroneArt Show’ open-air concert

A string quartet plays Vivaldi, Debussy, and Tchaikovsky under a sky lit by hundreds of synchronized drones and 20,000 LED candles, for a magical spectacle.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, Aug. 22, and Saturday, Aug. 23, 8:30 p.m.
Address
Cow Palace, 2600 Geneva Ave.

A. Deeplove set

Indie hero and MGMT frontman Andrew VanWyngarden spins a genre-bending DJ set in the basement disco at Monarch.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, Aug. 22, 9 p.m.
Address
Monarch, 101 6th St.

Ssounds

A late-night dance party with Suhcorro and Yurimagination brings R&B, garage, and club beats downtown.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, Aug. 22, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Address
The Felix, 138 Mason St.

Rock the Gates summer fleadh

This family-friendly festival in the Outer Sunset shows off more than 20 bands (including Celtic rock and U2, Doors, and Jimmy Buffett tributes), Irish dancers, food, and kids’ activities.

Four girls in black and green Irish dance dresses perform a step dance on an outdoor stage, two holding hands in the air.
Celebrate all things Irish at this year's Outer Sunset festival. | Source: United Irish Cultural Center of San Francisco
Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, Aug. 23, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Address
United Irish Cultural Center, 2700 45th Ave.

Duboce ParkJam

Enjoy a rare chance to party in Duboce Park with a free afternoon concert and picnic party featuring five local bands.

Website
Friends of Duboce Park
Date and time
Saturday, Aug. 23, 12 to 5 p.m.
Address
Duboce Park

Whale’s Tail lawn party

Bands, lawn games, and food trucks line the art-filled Golden Mile of JFK, hosted by the Bay Lights crew Illuminate.

Website
City of Awe
Date and time
Saturday, Aug. 23, 12 to 6 p.m.
Address
Golden Gate Park

Performative Male contest

Who can rock a pro-justice tote bag, analog camera, poetry book, and liberal campaign slogan? After the NYC contest went viral, this should be a scene.

Website
Performative Male
Date and time
Saturday, Aug. 23, 2 p.m.
Address
Dolores Park

Hungry Ghost Festival

Grant Avenue in Chinatown transforms with parades, performances, and ritual art honoring ancestors and confronting modern-day “demons of our times.”

Join the living (and the dead) in Chinatown for the Hungry Ghost Festival. | Source: Courtesy Lotus Taoism Institute
Website
Chinese Culture Center
Date and time
Saturday, Aug. 23, 4 to 9 p.m.
Address
Grant Avenue

Nurave 3.0

A five-hour A/V dance party at the Mission’s futuristic art gallery, with sets led by Jon Casey and the closessions squad.

Website
closessions
Date and time
Saturday, Aug. 23, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Address
Gray Area, 2665 Mission St.

Sorry Papi: The all-girl rave

This women-founded and -focused rave tour creates a safe space for dancing to Le Twins.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, Aug. 23, 9 p.m.
Address
August Hall, 420 Mason St.

Ashes of Eden open-air techno

A secret coastal location hosts this daytime rave with the inclusive 969 collective.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Sunday, Aug. 24, 12:30 to 5 p.m.
Address
Secret location

Les Play House rooftop party

An indoor/outdoor disco hosts a funky day party for house heads who don’t hate the sun.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Sunday, Aug. 23, 1 to 7 p.m.
Address
620 Jones, 620 Jones St.
Josh Constine can be reached at [email protected]

