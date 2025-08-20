Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone (a third-party service).
Unstaged Mid-Market block party
Bands, DJs, breakdance battles, and interactive art turn Mid-Market into a cultural playground.
- Website
- Register
- Date and time
- Thursday, Aug. 21, 4 to 7 p.m.
Taser knife fight club
A wild workshop turned arena, where you build a weapon (with expert guidance), then face off in duels.
- Website
- Register
- Date and time
- Thursday, Aug. 21, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
‘Diasporadica’ dance show
The experimental collective Rupture premieres a three-hour interactive odyssey of shipwrecks, sirens, techno, and belonging.
- Date and time
- Friday, Aug. 22, 7 p.m.
Glide summer gala
A classy night of poolside dancing, DJ sets, and performances by the Glide Ensemble, in support of the nonprofit’s community programs.
- Date and time
- Friday, Aug. 22, 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Address
- Phoenix Hotel, 601 Eddy St.
‘DroneArt Show’ open-air concert
A string quartet plays Vivaldi, Debussy, and Tchaikovsky under a sky lit by hundreds of synchronized drones and 20,000 LED candles, for a magical spectacle.
- Date and time
- Friday, Aug. 22, and Saturday, Aug. 23, 8:30 p.m.
- Address
- Cow Palace, 2600 Geneva Ave.
A. Deeplove set
Indie hero and MGMT frontman Andrew VanWyngarden spins a genre-bending DJ set in the basement disco at Monarch.
- Date and time
- Friday, Aug. 22, 9 p.m.
- Address
- Monarch, 101 6th St.
Ssounds
A late-night dance party with Suhcorro and Yurimagination brings R&B, garage, and club beats downtown.
- Date and time
- Friday, Aug. 22, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Address
- The Felix, 138 Mason St.
Rock the Gates summer fleadh
This family-friendly festival in the Outer Sunset shows off more than 20 bands (including Celtic rock and U2, Doors, and Jimmy Buffett tributes), Irish dancers, food, and kids’ activities.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Aug. 23, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Duboce ParkJam
Enjoy a rare chance to party in Duboce Park with a free afternoon concert and picnic party featuring five local bands.
- Website
- Friends of Duboce Park
- Date and time
- Saturday, Aug. 23, 12 to 5 p.m.
- Address
- Duboce Park
Whale’s Tail lawn party
Bands, lawn games, and food trucks line the art-filled Golden Mile of JFK, hosted by the Bay Lights crew Illuminate.
- Website
- City of Awe
- Date and time
- Saturday, Aug. 23, 12 to 6 p.m.
- Address
- Golden Gate Park
Performative Male contest
Who can rock a pro-justice tote bag, analog camera, poetry book, and liberal campaign slogan? After the NYC contest went viral, this should be a scene.
- Website
- Performative Male
- Date and time
- Saturday, Aug. 23, 2 p.m.
- Address
- Dolores Park
Hungry Ghost Festival
Grant Avenue in Chinatown transforms with parades, performances, and ritual art honoring ancestors and confronting modern-day “demons of our times.”
- Website
- Chinese Culture Center
- Date and time
- Saturday, Aug. 23, 4 to 9 p.m.
- Address
- Grant Avenue
Nurave 3.0
A five-hour A/V dance party at the Mission’s futuristic art gallery, with sets led by Jon Casey and the closessions squad.
- Website
- closessions
- Date and time
- Saturday, Aug. 23, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Address
- Gray Area, 2665 Mission St.
Sorry Papi: The all-girl rave
This women-founded and -focused rave tour creates a safe space for dancing to Le Twins.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Aug. 23, 9 p.m.
- Address
- August Hall, 420 Mason St.
Ashes of Eden open-air techno
A secret coastal location hosts this daytime rave with the inclusive 969 collective.
- Date and time
- Sunday, Aug. 24, 12:30 to 5 p.m.
- Address
- Secret location
Les Play House rooftop party
An indoor/outdoor disco hosts a funky day party for house heads who don’t hate the sun.
- Date and time
- Sunday, Aug. 23, 1 to 7 p.m.
- Address
- 620 Jones, 620 Jones St.