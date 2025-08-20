Billionaire tech investor Marc Andreessen has sold his 12,000-square-foot Atherton home with two kitchens, seven fireplaces, and “visible and concealed screens” for just over $27 million, according to San Mateo County records and the listing notes.
The cofounder of famed VC firm Andreessen Horowitz, as well as early web browsers Mosaic and Netscape, first listed the property, which is across from the private Menlo Circus Club, for just over $33 million in the spring of 2024.
In May, 164 Elena Ave. was relisted by the same agents, Mary and Brent Gullixson of Compass, for just under $30 million and sold Aug. 12.
Andreessen married Laura Arrillaga-Andreessen, daughter of a billionaire developer who was a driving force in creating what is now Silicon Valley out of farmland, in 2006 and paid $16.6 million for the Atherton property the following year, according to public records.
In addition to the main home, there is a one-bedroom guest house, a detached studio, and a four-car garage with one bay converted to an office or caterer space. The grounds include a reflecting pool, fountains, and a pergola, but no swimming pool or sports court.
Andreessen Horowitz, now known as a16z, has invested in some of the biggest names in tech: Facebook, Airbnb, Instagram, Pinterest and Roblox, to name a few. Andreessen’s net worth is estimated to be just south of $2 billion.
He has not been shy about spending on real estate. The Andreessens put down more than $250 million on three properties in Malibu in 2021 and 2022, according to The Wall Street Journal, the same year they sent an “IMMENSE objection” to Atherton’s plans to add density to the tony town, telling city planners that multifamily housing would “MASSIVELY decrease our home values, the quality of life of ourselves and our neighbors.” Other well-known Atherton residents, including Steph and Ayesha Curry, concurred, citing privacy concerns.
Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and former Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg are among other tech leaders who have owned homes in Atherton. The town is often cited as the most expensive U.S. ZIP Code, with houses routinely going for more than $20 million. The biggest sale so far this year brought in $52 million for tech exec Stephen Luczo and his wife, Agatha Relota Luczo, a model and founder of the Furtuna skincare line.
Even a vacant 2.5-acre lot in Atherton sold for $25 million a few years ago. A lot of a similar size is now listed for nearly $33 million, the most expensive listing in the Peninsula town of 7,000.