By Emily Landes Published Aug. 20, 2025 • 4:46pm

Billionaire tech investor Marc Andreessen has sold his 12,000-square-foot Atherton home with two kitchens, seven fireplaces, and “visible and concealed screens” for just over $27 million, according to San Mateo County records and the listing notes. The cofounder of famed VC firm Andreessen Horowitz, as well as early web browsers Mosaic and Netscape, first listed the property, which is across from the private Menlo Circus Club, for just over $33 million in the spring of 2024.

In May, 164 Elena Ave. was relisted by the same agents, Mary and Brent Gullixson of Compass, for just under $30 million and sold Aug. 12. Andreessen married Laura Arrillaga-Andreessen, daughter of a billionaire developer who was a driving force in creating what is now Silicon Valley out of farmland, in 2006 and paid $16.6 million for the Atherton property the following year, according to public records. In addition to the main home, there is a one-bedroom guest house, a detached studio, and a four-car garage with one bay converted to an office or caterer space. The grounds include a reflecting pool, fountains, and a pergola, but no swimming pool or sports court. Andreessen Horowitz, now known as a16z, has invested in some of the biggest names in tech: Facebook, Airbnb, Instagram, Pinterest and Roblox, to name a few. Andreessen’s net worth is estimated to be just south of $2 billion.

Even a vacant 2.5-acre lot in Atherton sold for $25 million a few years ago. A lot of a similar size is now listed for nearly $33 million, the most expensive listing in the Peninsula town of 7,000.

