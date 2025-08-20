A Canadian is suing Turo after border guards found a trace amount of the drug in the minivan he rented.

When Canadian authorities flagged Krisztian Riez’s vehicle for inspection as he and a friend drove from Montana back home to Alberta, he had no qualms. But what started as a minor inconvenience quickly descended into a nightmare when a swab test of the car tested positive for narcotics. “As soon as they said it was fentanyl, the whole game turned around,” Riez said. “They ripped through the car, ripped through our luggage, tore through my business records, social media, my phone.” It was a “massive shock,” in part because Riez had rented the 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan via Turo, a San Francisco-based peer-to-peer car-sharing app he’d previously used without incident. Riez and his friend were released after several hours when agents and their dogs found no other evidence of drugs, aside from trace amounts in the rental car.

But the February incident, which Riez describes as “one of the most humiliating and terrifying experiences of my life,” continued to eat at him. His 6-month-old goddaughter was supposed to be riding in the backseat, where the agents had detected fentanyl. “They told me, listen, you’re lucky your goddaughter wasn’t with you, because it could potentially have killed her,” Riez recalled. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, is the leading cause of drug overdose in the U.S.

He reported the incident to both Turo and the car’s owner and was dismayed to see it relisted on the app just days later.

As he continued to stew, he discovered other situations in which drivers have reported drug issues related to Turo rentals. Last month, he sued the company in San Francisco Superior Court, seeking $1.5 million in damages for emotional distress and loss of earning capacity, among other issues. He’s also aiming to get Turo to enact “policy changes and reform,” he said. Last week, Turo denied the allegations after successfully petitioning to move the case to federal court. Turo did not respond to The Standard’s requests for comment. In Turo’s initial responses to Riez, before he filed his suit, the company said its terms of service state that it has “no responsibility for shared vehicles or personal belongings.” Riez sees that as a cop out.

Krisztian Riez said his Turo rental experience turned into a nightmare. | Source: Courtesy of Krisztian Riez