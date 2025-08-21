After more than five hours of debate that featured yelling, mic-cutting, indulgent speeches, personal digs, and political attacks, California Democrats approved legislation to put Gov. Gavin Newsom’s redistricting proposition before voters in a Nov. 4 special election.

So begins a 75-day sprint before voters weigh in on whether to set aside the congressional maps drawn four years ago by an independent redistricting commission and replace them temporarily — for the next three election cycles — with lines that favor Democrats.

Proposition 50, which Newsom dubbed the “ Election Rigging Response Act ,” is his retaliation to gerrymandering efforts by President Donald Trump and Texas Republicans, who have redrawn their maps to boost the GOP’s odds of maintaining its slim majority in the U.S. House, with five more seats.

During a news conference in Sacramento after the votes, Newsom said California is responding to Texas’ “first shot.”

“We are responding to what occurred in Texas. We are neutralizing what occurred, and we are giving the American people a fair chance,” Newsom said.

The inter-state war has exploded into the most contentious political fight of the year, adding to an already turbulent nine months since the November 2024 presidential election.

Thursday’s statehouse debate proved that the next 11 weeks will only get uglier.

Republicans blasted Democrats for authorizing what they described as Newsom’s cynical power grab. “What’s happening here is simple. Gavin Newsom and Democrat politicians are trying to ram through a corrupt redistricting scheme to rig California’s elections,” state Sen. Brian Jones (R-Santee) said. “This scheme is unconstitutional.”

In turn, Democrats accused Republicans of hypocrisy for decrying a battle their party had started: “Is there a doctor in the house? I am severely worried some colleagues from across the aisle are suffering from severe Gavin derangement syndrome. And I’m worried about their health,” said Assemblymember Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park). “I am so tired of hearing the faux outrage.”

The maps, which were drafted by consultant Paul Mitchell in conjunction with congressional and state Democratic leaders, modified five Republican districts throughout the state: two in far Northern California, one in the Central Valley, and two in Southern California. The changes would make it easier for Democrats to pick up five wins.

But Prop. 50 is far from a done deal.

Though Trump is deeply unpopular in California, where 45% of voters are registered Democrats and 25% are Republicans, the 75-day campaign provides little time for Newsom to effectively communicate his message and generate support for Prop. 50. Both sides are expected to raise tens of millions of dollars from major political donors and super PACs.

“Ballots will drop in just a few weeks — and Republicans have pledged a $100 million campaign to beat us,” Newsom wrote Thursday in a text blast to donors. “So I am hoping for a HUGE number of donations today.”

Prop. 50 is also expected to face legal challenges, including an unsuccessful attempt this week by Republicans to block Newsom’s efforts with a lawsuit filed at the California Supreme Court .

Roughly 57% of California voters surveyed in a recent poll said they back Prop. 50 . But a week earlier, another survey showed that a majority of voters want to maintain the independent redistricting commission .

Prop. 50 has racked up a list of influential endorsements by major political advocacy organizations and top Democrats, including former President Barack Obama, who this week announced his support for the measure .

But it has also drawn formidable opposition , most notably from former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, who has long advocated for independent redistricting commissions and supported the creation of California’s panel more than a decade ago.

Charles Munger Jr., a wealthy Republican donor who helped bankroll the effort to set up the independent commission , which consists of five Democrats, five Republicans, and four nonaffiliated voters, has said he will work to defeat Prop. 50 .

“This is not going to go well on your side of the aisle come the midterm elections. And I don’t think you’ve thought that through,” state Sen. Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) said during Thursday’s debate.

Democrats have rejected the idea that they face tough odds in November and that their campaign is a power play. They have argued that democracy is at stake without intervention, and that Prop. 50 is a reasonable reaction to Trump’s gerrymandering demands in Texas and other red states.

“Donald Trump does not believe in democracy. He is terrified of losing, and he will do whatever it takes to cling onto power,” Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas (D-Hollister) said. “In California we will do whatever it takes to ensure that voters, not Donald Trump, will decide the direction of this country.”

Newsom on Thursday projected confidence that Prop. 50 will be successful and that California will “get this done” Nov. 4.

“We got here because [Trump] recognizes that he will lose the election,” Newsom said. “Congress will go back into the hands of the Democratic Party next November.”