The 49ers' plan for mounting injuries: Here's who will be asked to step up

Receiver Skyy Moore, cornerback Chase Lucas, and offensive lineman Connor Colby could be asked to fill critical roles against the Seahawks in Week 1.

By David Lombardi Published Aug. 22, 2025 • 6:00am

Want the latest Bay Area sports news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here to receive regular email newsletters, including “The Dime.” The NFL's cutdown day, when teams must reduce their rosters from 90 to 53 plays, is coming on Tuesday. That's lining up to be both a stressor and an opportunity for the 49ers. On one hand, it marks a pressure point for the 49ers to decide on plans for players who haven't been practicing — namely Jauan Jennings, Jacob Cowing, Yetur Gross-Matos, and possibly even Upton Stout. Given the return-to-play timeline uncertainty that's hitting multiple positions across the roster, Aug. 26 is undoubtedly a stressor for the 49ers. On the other hand, the cutdown deadline should also present opportunities for the 49ers to bolster their receiving room and other shorthanded spots on their roster. One such chance already presented itself: The Kansas City Chiefs were likely planning to cut Skyy Moore next week, so the 49ers bypassed the waiver claim process by trading a nominal amount of draft capital for the wideout. Nearly 1,200 more players will become available across the league when cuts are finalized on Tuesday.

Long story short: The 49ers may suit up some contributors for their Week 1 game at Seattle who aren't even currently on the roster.

And they'll certainly ask for important snaps from some players who weren't expected to have key roles at the beginning of training camp. That's a foregone conclusion at this point. The annual unpredictability of the NFL — and of the 49ers' injury carousel —is striking with full force again. So where do the primary opportunities lie?

If right guard Dominick Puni isn't ready for Week 1...

Puni suffered a PCL sprain in his knee on Saturday. Speaking on KNBR Thursday morning, 49ers general manager John Lynch said Puni is doing all that he can to return by Week 1. But remember that a PCL injury sidelined Christian McCaffrey for the final month of the 2024 season, so it's fair to speculate that Puni might indeed miss some of this regular season. Notably, seventh-round pick Connor Colby moved to Puni's right guard spot at practice this week. That suggests the 49ers might be more comfortable with the rookie Colby — who played on the right side in college at Iowa — filling in there over veteran Nick Zakelj.

Dominick Puni immediately stepped into a starting role as a rookie last year, but might not be ready for Week 1. | Source: Doug Murray/Associated Press

Zakelj is currently taking first-team snaps at left guard, but Lynch expects starter Ben Bartch back soon from his elbow injury. Zakelj might still be fighting for a 53-man roster spot, although his ability to back up center Jake Brendel does benefit that bid. The 49ers have been pleasantly surprised by Colby's pass protection abilities this camp. His college tape from Iowa, which operates a run-heavy offense, mostly featured ground-game highlights. Another option for the 49ers at right guard would be their former starter at that spot, Spencer Burford. But he's now the backup left tackle, partly because of massive previous struggles at right guard (Burford ranked in the 2nd percentile of all NFL guards in pass-blocking efficiency when he last played there). The 49ers would prefer to see Colby seize the job. The lineman who replaced Burford at right guard in 2023, Jon Feliciano, retired this offseason but has expressed interest in re-signing with the 49ers now — for what that's worth.

If nickelback Upton Stout can't go...

The rookie had been mesmerizing the 49ers' coaching staff until a calf issue sidelined him. Now, Stout's return timetable remains uncertain. This is where Chase Lucas' emergence can play a salvaging role. He's been the 49ers' best defensive player through two preseason games and appears primed to pounce on the opportunity created by Stout's absence. Prior to joining the 49ers in 2024, Lucas was an effective gunner for the Detroit Lions. That means new 49ers special teams coordinator Brant Boyer might also have good use for Lucas.

Upton Stout was an early standout in training camp, but an injury has sidetracked him. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

Free agent addition Siran Neal, a special teams ace, can also help the 49ers at nickel. And so can a pair of their safeties, and that's by design: Jason Pinnock and rookie Marques Sigle are both fast enough to flex down into slot coverage. That gives defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, who had similar versatility with Jimmie Ward several years ago, adaptability around Stout's injury. On Thursday, the 49ers formally removed one option from the table: They placed cornerback Tre Brown on injured reserve, effectively ending his season with them. Brown, who played well for the Seattle Seahawks in 2023 but has not been consistently healthy since then, had a heel injury.

If worse comes to worst at receiver...

Moore, fresh off a flight from Kansas City, joined for the back half of practice on Thursday. He absorbed a crash course from 49ers' receivers coach Leonard Hankerson and even saw action on a couple of snaps in team drills — although the ball didn't go his way. Because the 49ers didn't wait until the cutdown to nab Moore, they'll have a little more practice time to integrate him into their system. With uncertainty abounding in the receiver room, every snap for developing replacements is precious. That's why the 49ers were in such a hurry to get Moore onto the practice field Thursday. It seems to be growing more possible by the day that the 49ers might face a worst-case scenario at receiver in Week 1. Veteran Demarcus Robinson will certainly be out, as the NFL has suspended him for the first three games of the regular season following his plea of no contest to a DUI charge. Brandon Aiyuk will begin the season on PUP. And until there's an update in the other direction, the entire trio of Jauan Jennings (calf and contract), Jacob Cowing (hamstring), and Jordan Watkins (high ankle sprain) isn't on track to be ready by Sept. 7. So it's possible that five of the 49ers' top six receivers entering camp will miss the season opener. If such a code-red situation indeed materializes, expect the 49ers to rely on veteran receivers Russell Gage (who sprained his MCL Wednesday but is expected back by Week 1), Robbie Chosen, and maybe even Isaiah Hodgins to fill the room around Ricky Pearsall. Lynch hinted that the 49ers may lean even more heavily in their staple two-back and two-tight end sets, a luxury possible when both Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle are available. "That's one of the beauties of the offense Kyle Shanahan employs," Lynch said. And of course, don't rule out another acquisition via trade, waiver claim, or signing. Busy season on those fronts is here.