What’s a ‘San Francisco 10’? TikTok has the answer

Put away the makeup brushes and grab your puffy coat — it's time for an end-of-summer glow-down.

By Emily Shugerman Published Aug. 22, 2025 • 6:00am

What, exactly, does it take to be considered a “10” in San Francisco? According to folks on TikTok, not a whole lot. Recently, women on the app have been partaking in a viral trend of dolling themselves up to the standards of a 10 in their respective towns. (“Got bored and turned myself into an L.A. 10,” for example, or “I was bored so I turned myself into a Chicago 10.”) Set to the slightly grating chorus of “Candy” by Foxy Brown, the trend usually involves a transformation from fresh-faced and casually dressed to a full glam look — makeup, blow-out, and sky-high heels. A localized glow-up, if you will.

In L.A., that looks like false lashes, contoured cheekbones, and loose waves. In New York, it looks like flawless skin and sleek, shiny hair (though at least one user showed off her in-unit washer and dryer instead). In San Francisco, it’s a little different.

“Got bored and decided to turn myself into an SF 10,” says one viral post from a TikToker who goes by c0les4w and starts her video in a hoodie and no makeup. She then covers the camera with her hand and stands back for the big reveal: an outfit consisting of leggings, long socks, a big T-shirt, and — it wouldn’t be SF without it — a puffy zip-up jacket. She accessorizes with a knit hat, iced coffee, and a bare face. “The people out here don’t really do too much,” she wrote in the caption.

It’s a proud, and proudly self-aware, glow-down.

Variations on the trend abound. “My cute outfits will be hidden under my puffer,” wrote Liv , whose version features Ugg boots and an even bigger puffy coat, into which she hides her face like a turtle. Other renditions feature oversize headphones and coding books ; one woman simply pans to her dog . “The only thing missing is a doggy Patagonia,” a commenter said.

Men have even waded into the trend; a guy with the handle steeveeoddly completed his transformation by throwing on a T-shirt, AirPods, and backpack. “i’m jk, zaddy newsom is the only sf 10,” he captioned it. (Those too old to be on TikTok will remember that Gov. Gavin Newsom has no qualms about dressing up, most memorably to pose in a suit on a living room rug .)

The commenters are largely commiseratory, adding neighborhood-specific digs like “Berkeley fasho” or “this is a marina girl 100% lol.” “Why is everyone dressed for the airport,” someone commented on c0les4w's video, while someone else clarified: “let’s be clear the outfit is still very expensive.”

Others, however, insist that the trend isn’t indicative of the entire city. “This is how people who are not from San Francisco dress when they move out here,” one commenter wrote. “Eh it’s more of a gentrifier 10,” another concurred. “I don’t think we’re in the same SF,” another wrote, adding a crying emoji. Still, there is one variation of the trend that’s difficult to argue with. A TikToker who goes by commonsina ” started her video looking into the camera, then panned to a blank wall that says, simply, “AI.” “Too niche? This is the only SF 10 right now,” she wrote. But to the rest of you 10s in leggings, puffers, and giant headphones: You look perfect.