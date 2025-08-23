49ers 53-man roster projection 2.0: After two trades, who makes the cut?

By David Lombardi Published Aug. 23, 2025 • 7:05pm

We understand if the 49ers' preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers wasn't all that thrilling. It turns out the idea of Jim Harbaugh coaching Trey Lance in the duo's return to Levi's Stadium is more exciting on paper than in practice. Lance went 5-for-8 for 38 unremarkable yards against his former team before exiting. That was our cue to focus more on this 49ers' 53-man roster projection than the team's 30-23 win over the Chargers. The 49ers must cut 37 players by 1 p.m. on Tuesday. After that, they will build a 17-man practice squad — undoubtedly re-signing many of the players cut the day before. Here's our best prediction of how this will shake out. Rookies are italicized.

Quarterbacks (2) On the 53: Brock Purdy, Mac Jones

Still on the team: Kurtis Rourke (NFI)

Cut: Tanner Mordecai, Carter Bradley It would be unusual for the 49ers to carry only two QBs on their 53-man roster. But spots are valuable and the team can keep Bradley or Mordecai, if they want to continue developing either, on the practice squad. The rookie Rourke might naturally become that third quarterback once his ACL rehab is done. Rourke will have to stay on the non-football injury (NFI) list for at least four games.

Brock Purdy will lead a quarterback room that might be smaller this season. | Source: David Becker/Associated Press

Running backs (5) On the 53: Christian McCaffrey, Isaac Guerendo, Brian Robinson Jr., Jordan James, Kyle Juszczyk (fullback)

Cut: Jeff Wilson Jr., Ke’Shaughn Vaughn The situation here became easy to project following the trade for Robinson. Kyle Shanahan has typically taken four running backs and one fullback; James will return soon from his broken finger to make this a no-brainer. On paper, this is an impressive group. A healthy McCaffrey is one of the NFL's best players, Robinson will be a short-yardage asset (he's reached nearly 800 rushing yards in all three of his seasons) and Guerendo boasts an enviable combination of size and speed. Wide receivers (5) On the 53: Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall, Russell Gage, Jordan Watkins, Skyy Moore

Still on the team: Brandon Aiyuk (PUP), Demarcus Robinson (suspended), Jacob Cowing (IR)

Cut: Robbie Chosen, Junior Bergen, Terique Owens, Isaiah Hodgins, Malik Turner, Malik Knowles This is the polar opposite of running back. Rampant uncertainty makes it impossible to confidently project what the 49ers do here. How long is Cowing expected out with his hamstring? If the current situation is severe enough, he might be a good candidate for one of the 49ers' two return-from-IR designations at the cutdown. Was Jennings sending a message on social media Saturday, or was that just a random post? Oh, and when will he be back? Because that's a domino with the potential to affect a lot here. The 49ers should be able to push the veterans Chosen and Hodgins through to the practice squad. That can bolster their receiver depth for the opener at Seattle.

Jauan Jennings hasn't been on the practice field since the beginning of training camp. | Source: Thomas Sawano

Tight ends (3) On the 53: George Kittle, Luke Farrell, Brayden Willis

Cut: Jake Tonges It wouldn't be surprising if the 49ers take four players here, as that's the typical operating procedure for Shanahan. But they may also save a roster spot by initially carrying only three tight ends if the numbers necessitate it. The practice squad should be a useful vehicle for the 49ers at many positions. Offensive linemen (9) On the 53: Trent Williams, Ben Bartch, Jake Brendel, Dominick Puni, Colton McKivitz, Spencer Burford, Connor Colby, Nick Zakelj, Austen Pleasants

Cut: Matt Hennessy, Drew Moss, Isaiah Prince, Michael Dunn, Drake Nugent, Isaac Alarcón Since our initial roster projection, Zakelj has reversed his downward slide — possibly because the 49ers have badly needed him to fill in given injuries to Bartch and Puni. The veteran Zakelj, not the rookie Moss, has joined Colby as a first-team fill-in. Shanahan would also very much prefer a veteran for backup center duties because that position is so cerebrally demanding. We'll project that the 49ers carry an extra body here, Pleasants, because of a need to back up McKivitz at right tackle. Burford is a lock, but the team is only comfortable backing up left tackle. The rookie Moss has impressed the 49ers with his tenacity, but the practice squad is probably his most realistic landing spot.

Trent Williams is the 49ers' anchor on the offensive line at left tackle. | Source: Mark J. Terrill/AP Photo

Defensive linemen (9) On the 53: Nick Bosa, Mykel Williams, Kalia Davis, Bryce Huff, Jordan Elliott, CJ West, Evan Anderson, Alfred Collins, Sam Okuayinonu

Still on the team: Kevin Givens (IR), Yetur Gross-Matos (PUP)

Cut: Robert Beal Jr., Sebastian Valdez, Trevis Gipson, Jonathan Garvin, Jaylon Allen, Bruce Hector, Shakel Brown Gross-Matos is not recovering quickly enough from his knee issue. He therefore projects to remain on PUP and not eat up a roster spot. Perhaps the 49ers will have room to carry one more D-lineman as a result (Givens will almost certainly be one of the two return-from-IR designations). The top candidates to fill extra spots project to be Beal, an end, or the rookie tackle Valdez. The practice squad will undoubtedly feature multiple D-lineen. Linebacker (6) On the 53: Fred Warner, Dee Winters, Luke Gifford, Tatum Bethune, Nick Martin, Curtis Robinson

Cut: Chazz Surratt, Stone Blanton, Jalen Graham Robinson seems back up to speed after returning from an ACL tear earlier this month. He registered a loud special teams tackle against Las Vegas and figures to be a key part of that phase of the game. Then came his pick-six toward the end of Saturday's finale against the Chargers. That had to feel good for Robinson. Also of note: Gifford was the starter at the No. 3 linebacker spot through camp, but Bethune might be making a move there. And thought the rookie Martin is still very raw, his ceiling is likely higher than Gifford's or Bethune's — partly evidenced by his explosive second-half performance on Saturday. Speed is a precious commodity at this position.

Dee Winters has worked to claim a starting spot during training camp. | Source: Thomas Sawano/The Standard

Cornerback (7) On the 53: Deommodore Lenoir, Renardo Green, Upton Stout, Chase Lucas, Dallis Flowers, Siran Neal, Darrell Luter Jr.

Cut: Jakob Robinson, Fabian Moreau Stout, who is nursing a calf injury, has not been on the field in a couple weeks. Is he an IR possibility? There's not enough information available at this point to project his return date. So the 49ers may be in the unusual position of having to carry seven cornerbacks. Even if Stout is healthy by Week 1, did Lucas force his way onto the 53-man roster with a stellar preseason? That's a question to ponder over the next couple days. Luter made a handful of plays in the preseason finale, but Flowers ended camp as the 49ers' clear No. 3 corner. A firm floor is critical at cornerback, so don't be surprised if both Flowers and Luter make the 53-man roster. Safety (4) On the 53: Jason Pinnock, Marques Sigle, Richie Grant, Ji’Ayir Brown

Still on the team: Malik Mustapha (PUP)

Cut: Derrick Canteen, Jaylen Mahoney Maybe the 49ers will trade Brown — who has slipped down the depth chart and was beaten for a touchdown against the Chargers — at some point before the cutdown deadline. But until Mustapha is back from his ACL tear, it just doesn't seem that they have this luxury. Grant has also missed some time recently, so the 49ers need to keep the depth that they currently have.

Rookie fifth-round draft pick Marques Sigle could immediately step into a starting spot this season. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

Specialists (3) On the 53: Jake Moody, Thomas Morstead, Jon Weeks A solid preseason for the 49ers' kicking operation, highlighted by Moody's fireworks in Las Vegas, seemingly eliminated drama from what began as one of the team's most publicized competitions. That being said, Shanahan was peeved when Moody missed an extra point early in Saturday's preseason finale. Then, television cameras caught special teams coordinator Brant Boyer and Shanahan both steamed after Moody sent a kickoff out of bounds. Nothing ever comes easily with this guy, does it? But barring an absolute shocker, Moody will be the 49ers' kicker entering Week 1. Buckle up. The opener is coming.