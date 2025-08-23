Photos: At Monterey Car Week, opulence rules the day. Burnouts rock the night

The Wide Shot showcases the work of Bay Area photographers, their latest projects and the behind-the-scenes stories of how they got the shots.
Monterey Car Week is a 10-day extravaganza for gearheads. This year’s show wrapped up Sunday, and The Standard photo editor Brandon Choe was there to capture the scene. Choe, who has attended for three years, considers it the ultimate experience for car lovers who have a side interest in nature.
The winning car this year was a 1924 Hispano-Suiza H6C “Tulipwood” Torpedo by Nieuport-Astra, a rare cruiser that looks like a mix between a luxury box car and a canoe.
What makes Monterey Car Week special isn’t just the million-dollar machines but watching collectors’ eyes light up as they talk about their cars or seeing a kid’s reaction to a bedazzled Aston Martin Valkyrie or a ludicrously tattooed Porsche Carrera GT. Choe’s images capture the glorious natural beauty of the show and the juxtaposition between the opulence on display during the day and the intense, raucous party atmosphere at night.
Here, Choe takes us behind the scenes.
What’s the culture like at the show?
You’ve got distinct tribes that somehow coexist. There’s the Pebble Beach crowd — think derby chic, where conversations happen over champagne, and people use terms like “marquee” unironically. Then there's the Laguna Seca group: folks in racing suits who care more about lap times and raw driving experience than Alcantara leather interiors.
There’s also a growing crowd of influencers who show up in their supercars, flanked by groupies who follow them around. They typically draw the ire of the older generation, but I feel it’s the duty of every younger generation to disrupt our norms and redefine them for themselves, so I enjoy their presence.
What makes cars fun to photograph?
Cars themselves are rolling works of art. Every curve and line was obsessed over and perfected by a team that understood that aesthetics and performance aren’t mutually exclusive. The end product becomes a vehicle of desire for luxury or speed (or a bit of both) in the context of the time it was built in. What’s not to love?
What’s your personal interest in cars?
My love of cars didn’t develop until I was in my 20s, when it was time to purchase one. I remember not being incredibly keen on losing half of my car’s value to depreciation, so I dove into a rabbit hole of researching fun but usable sports cars. I finally ended up importing a 2017 Civic Type R from Canada and drove it all the way from Vancouver to L.A. Though it took some time, the Civic eventually went from a daily driver to an occasional track car. Though I no longer own that car, it was my first foray into automotive culture.
How were the vibes at Monterey different from night and day?
The daytime is a great time to cruise, car-spot all around the peninsula, or go to one of the many events during Car Week. In years prior, the nighttime on Ocean Avenue would feature loud cars revving up and down the street, drawing the attention of the younger crowd. However, this year it seemed the cops were intent on clamping down on unruly behavior. That being said, the scene at In-N-Out was drastically more aggressive.
What was typically a favorite location for car-spotting and grabbing a late-night bite turned into unorganized chaos for several nights. Parking lots were filled with thousands of teenagers eagerly provoking cars to rev and do burnouts. Though most of the fun was generally good-natured, it didn’t take long for the crowd to spill onto the street, shutting down traffic in the area of Seaside. Ultimately, the cops came in full force to shut it down.
Which car was your favorite?
Per usual, I had too many personal favorites from Car Week. I guess if I had to choose, it’d be the green Lamborghini Miura P400SV. It’s arguably the best-looking car ever made, in one of my favorite shades of green.