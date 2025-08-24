The mentioning of IR by the 49ers also, let's be clear, could be a tacit threat to the Jennings camp to try to get him back on the practice field in time to be ready for Week 1. But an IR move also could be a nervous compromise and delay tactic for this increasingly tense situation. Both sides would lose some things, but not everything. If Jennings goes on IR this week, the 49ers would pick up a valuable extra spot for their battered roster as they cut down to 53 players on Tuesday. And it would solve the practical concern of giving a spot to Jennings without knowing if he'll be ready to play and with a wide-receiver depth chart that has been decimated by injury. In addition, such a move would, at least on the surface, continue to take Jennings at his word that his calf hasn't healed enough to resume practice for the first time since late July. Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch have chosen their words carefully this summer when asked if Jennings' absence from practice is at all tied to his unmet contract demands and if there's any question whether he'll play in the regular-season opener. After Saturday night's preseason finale against the Chargers, this is what Shanahan said when he was asked if Jennings was in jeopardy of missing Week 1 on Sept. 7 in Seattle: “I mean, if it doesn't heal, yes. But I expect him to be back. I think he should be back from it, but you never know with calves.” And did Shanahan expect Jennings to miss this much time?

“I'm not a doctor, so like I said, calves take time," Shanahan said. "You never know with calves.”



Previously, Shanahan has said that all players must practice to prepare for regular-season games and that he hoped Jennings would be back on the practice field soon.



Jennings, meanwhile, on Friday posted a song lyric on his Instagram account that would not be difficult to interpret as a blast at the 49ers over this situation.



A week before training camp, ESPN reported that Jennings wanted a new deal or a trade. Jennings reported to the team at the start of camp, and at the time Shanahan said that Jennings hadn't asked to be traded. Jennings participated in the first three practices then went out with a calf injury that Shanahan said had been slowing Jennings through the offseason.



If Jennings is placed on IR to start the season, he'd still be guaranteed his $1.71 million base salary and already was guaranteed a $6.2 million bonus spread over the life of his new deal back when he signed the restructured contract before the 2024 season.



But his 2025 contract includes a fairly lucrative incentive package, according to Spotrac. Jennings could earn an additional total of $3.5 million more if he hits certain statistical markers (playing 50% of the offensive snaps, catching 60 passes, gaining 600 receiving yards, scoring six touchdowns), all of which he hit last season. If Jennings misses a big chunk of this season, he could miss out on all of those incentives.



Also, it's unclear if the 49ers would use one of their two available designated-to-return IR spots on Jennings (which would mean he could return after four weeks) as they cut to 53, when they already have multiple players, including Kevin Givens, Jordan Watkins, Jacob Cowing, and others, who could fit those spots.



If Jennings goes on IR as part of the cut to 53 and is not designated-for-return, he would be out for the season. If the 49ers put him on the 53 Tuesday and then quickly put him on IR (to open space for another, presumably healthier player), they wouldn't have to put a designation on him at that point. He'd be eligible to come off of IR after four games.



Yes, there are a lot of technicalities and contractual details involved in this. And plenty of unknowns. It's possible nothing dramatic happens this week — no new contract is completed, Jennings doesn't return to practice on Monday, the 49ers keep him on the active roster, anyway, then everyone will have to wait to see if he starts practicing and suits up for Week 1.



But of all the possibilities in this awkward situation, that would be the least likely, in my opinion. Something is likely to happen in the next few days. Either Jennings will get a new deal. Or he'll return to practice even without one. Or the 49ers will take action if he gives zero indication that he's going to return to practice. And in that last case, an IR move seems likeliest, though everybody would lose something.



Call it the threat of mutually assured depletion. And we'll see if Jennings is back at practice on Monday.