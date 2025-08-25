Skip to main content
Chinese noodle joint departs Saluhall, blaming anti-meat rules

Momo Noodle will open a FiDi location in September.

Thin noodles coated in sauce are lifted with chopsticks from a rectangular white container, resting on a wooden table with some green garnish visible.
Momo Noodle said its signature pork-belly dish was “banned” under Saluhall’s required meat-to-vegetarian ratio. | Source: Courtesy of Momo Noodle
By Jillian D’Onfro

Another restaurant is leaving Ikea-owned food court Saluhall. Momo Noodle is shutting down its kiosk and opening a Financial District shop  in September, blaming in part the food hall’s restrictions around meat. 

One of Momo’s “most beloved menu items,” rice-wine pork belly, was “banned by Saluhall due to internal restrictions,” according to a statement. The shop, which started as a food truck in 2018 and became one of Saluhall’s inaugural tenants, will “graduate” to its takeout location at 455 Market St. in late September. 

Momo cofounder June Guo said Saluhall’s original mostly vegan concept doomed the Sichuan noodle shop’s popular dish. “We were required to keep a meat to veg ratio on our menu,” she said. “And they took off my pork-belly item.” The pork-belly noodle dish is the most prominent item featured on Momo’s website. The founders said they decided to find their own space so they can have more freedom over their menu and brand identity. 

Saluhall said in a statement that it’s “grateful” to have hosted Momo for more than a year. “While we’ll miss having them at Saluhall, we’re excited to see their growth and will be cheering them on in their new space,” a spokesperson said.

Momo’s exit follows that of two other original Saluhall tenants in the spring: taqueria La Venganza and Algerian restaurant Kayma, which blamed sluggish foot traffic for their closures.

A cartoon Shiba Inu dog wearing a red headband eats noodles from a bowl on a bright yellow background with "MOMO noodle" and a loading bar below.
Momo Noodle expects its new location at 455 Market St. to open in late September. | Source: Courtesy of Momo Noodle

Saluhall’s focus on plant-forward food has dwindled since it launched last spring. It shuttered vegan restaurant Burgare Bar in favor of the beef smashburger hot spot Smish Smash. Cheezy’s Artisan Pizza, which opened in March, loads its pies with half a dozen types of cheese, as well as lamb, pancetta, and pepperoni.  

La Venganza offered vegan tacos, while 2-month-old tenant Taqueria El Ultimo Baile specializes in brisket, tri-tip, and carne asada tacos cooked over charcoal.

Saluhall is not the only one veggie-forward spot to have succumbed to carnivorous tastes lately. Michelin-starred New York City restaurant Eleven Madison Park recently announced plans to suspend its vegan-only menu and start offering meat after four years. Chef Daniel Humm attributed the decision to slower business and lower wine sales.

A bustling, modern cafeteria with people mingling. Unique lighting and ductwork enhance the industrial-chic decor.
Saluhall on opening day in 2024. | Source: Garrett Leahy/The Standard

Momo called its time at Saluhall “an incredibly valuable experience” but said working with Saluhall’s foreign management that “primarily references data and decision-making models from London” was a drawback. 

“While that approach may work in Europe, San Francisco is a unique city with its own culture, pace, and palate,” Guo said.

Momo’s new location near Salesforce Park has gotten busier as more companies have instituted stricter return-to-office mandates

“We remain incredibly optimistic about San Francisco,” Guo said. “We’re thrilled to be part of the city’s revitalization, especially downtown.” 

Jillian D’Onfro can be reached at [email protected]

