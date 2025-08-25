Chinese noodle joint departs Saluhall, blaming anti-meat rules

Another restaurant is leaving Ikea-owned food court Saluhall . Momo Noodle is shutting down its kiosk and opening a Financial District shop in September, blaming in part the food hall’s restrictions around meat.

One of Momo’s “most beloved menu items,” rice-wine pork belly, was “banned by Saluhall due to internal restrictions,” according to a statement. The shop, which started as a food truck in 2018 and became one of Saluhall’s inaugural tenants, will “graduate” to its takeout location at 455 Market St. in late September.

Momo cofounder June Guo said Saluhall’s original mostly vegan concept doomed the Sichuan noodle shop’s popular dish. “We were required to keep a meat to veg ratio on our menu,” she said. “And they took off my pork-belly item.” The pork-belly noodle dish is the most prominent item featured on Momo’s website. The founders said they decided to find their own space so they can have more freedom over their menu and brand identity.

Saluhall said in a statement that it’s “grateful” to have hosted Momo for more than a year. “While we’ll miss having them at Saluhall, we’re excited to see their growth and will be cheering them on in their new space,” a spokesperson said.