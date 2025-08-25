Ex-leader of Dream Keeper Initiative under criminal investigation, sources say

Sheryl Davis, who ran former Mayor London Breed’s signature program for the city’s Black community, resigned last fall amid allegations of financial misconduct.

By Gabe Greschler Published Aug. 25, 2025 • 11:37am

Sheryl Davis, the disgraced city official who led San Francisco’s once-in-a-generation effort to invest tens of millions of dollars in Black communities, is under criminal investigation, The Standard has learned. Davis resigned in September as head of the Human Rights Commission in the wake of allegations of financial misconduct and conflicts of interest involving an executive at a nonprofit that received department funding. The exact nature of the criminal investigation by the district attorney is not known. However, Davis faces a slew of separate charges from the city attorney’s office, which has accused her of enriching herself through a scheme of bribes and illegal gifts involving public money.

Former Mayor London Breed, center, with Davis, right. | Source: Courtesy SFGovTV

A spokesperson for the district attorney’s office would not confirm whether it has launched an investigation. Tony Brass, Davis’ attorney, said in a statement that his client had made “multiple” requests to the city attorney’s office seeking guidance to avoid “any perceived, direct, or potential” conflicts of interest in her role. “Despite these best-faith efforts to be proactive with outreach to the city attorney and lack of clear guidance subsequently, Dr. Davis never made any decisions to personally enrich herself and others at the expense of public resources, and any other narrative peddled by the city attorney’s office attempts to absolve their own responsibility of providing adequate counsel to a dedicated public servant,” said Brass. The investigation was first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, which noted that Davis continues to be seen at city events, including those attended by Mayor Daniel Lurie and District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. Davis joined the Human Rights Commission in 2016 and quickly became an important figure in the city’s efforts to economically bolster Black communities. Her role became more prominent when Mayor London Breed launched the Dream Keeper Initiative in 2021, in response to George Floyd’s murder, as a program that dedicated city money to Black-focused nonprofits and programs. The Dream Keeper Initiative was placed under the command of the Human Rights Commission. Davis’ tenure there ended in September, when The Standard reported that she had signed off on city contracts worth at least $1.5 million to a nonprofit leader, James Spingola, while the two were living together. Davis resigned in response to the revelations, and Breed later acknowledged that she knew about the relationship between Davis and Spingola. In a statement, city attorney spokesperson Jen Kwart said Davis never disclosed her living arrangements with Spingola despite completing ethics trainings over multiple years as a city employee. "She was well aware of her ethical and legal obligations," wrote Kwart.

James Spingola, who leads the nonprofit Collective Impact, lived with Davis while receiving contracts from her department. | Source: Justin Katigbak for The Standard