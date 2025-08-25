When Daniel Ramirez saw that the popular Sunset Night Market was canceled this year amid bitter west-side politics , he jumped into action.

The owner of Smokin’ D’s BBQ in the Sunset said he wanted to continue the neighborhood’s tradition of celebrating diversity and food, without letting divisive political issues take over.

“We want to bring back the energy of the night market in a way that’s joyful,” he said.

But throwing a big celebration in the Sunset isn’t easy right now. The neighborhood will vote Sept. 16 in the contentious campaign over whether to recall Supervisor Joel Engardio, who championed Proposition K, which closed the Great Highway to cars.

The night market is one of Engardio’s signature accomplishments . But organizers rushing to save it are trying to distance the event from him, his opponents, and the recall campaign altogether, worried that politics could once again derail the celebration.

“To keep this politically free, not to bring any negative attention, I’m going to keep repeating the same talking points,” Ramirez said. “You want to keep this community- and merchant-focused.”