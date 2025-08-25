Dog bites, neglect, pest problems: Wag Hotels settles after lawsuit

A popular pet hotel chain with several Bay Area locations was named in a recent civil lawsuit, alleging staff mistreated pets and failed for years to report dog bites as required by law.

Wag Hotels, which operates day care and pet boarding facilities in San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Clara counties, was accused of numerous violations of state and local health laws.

The lawsuit was filed Friday by San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu and District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, plus the district attorneys for San Mateo and Santa Clara counties.

But the suit is “part of a stipulated settlement in which Wag Hotels admits no wrongdoing,” a company spokesperson told The Standard Monday.

“We are pleased to have reached a resolution that fully reflects the commitment of various governmental entities and Wag Hotels to provide the high standard of pet care to the pets and people we serve,” the spokesperson wrote in an emailed statement. “Resolving the matter in this fashion will allow us to avoid the cost and distraction of litigation so we can continue to focus on the exceptional care, safety and service we are known for.”

San Francisco’s city attorney and district attorney’s office did not respond to requests for comment.

Based on the alleged violations noted in the lawsuit, pets entrusted to the company staff’s care experienced an array of neglect, including inadequate food and water, unsanitary conditions, a lack of pest control, and staff failure to identify sick or injured pets, treat them, and notify owners.

“Due to inadequate employee training and a failure to maintain sufficient staffing levels, especially during high-occupancy periods, Wag Hotels fell short of [its] obligations, resulting in complaints from both customers and former employees,” the lawsuit states.

While the complaint cites violations of “numerous provisions of California's Pet Boarding Law,” it does not include a specific number of violations or locations at which they occurred.