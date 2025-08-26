‘Everyone’s seen my tits’: Keeley Hazell on reclaiming her narrative in a new memoir

In each episode of our podcast Life in Seven Songs, we ask some of the world’s most fascinating people: What songs tell the story of your life?
Keeley Hazell has lived a life that would make for great television – which is probably why she inspired the beloved character Keeley Jones on “Ted Lasso.” In her new memoir, “Everyone’s Seen My Tits,” Hazell chronicles her chaotic childhood, her conflicted experience as one of Britain’s famous Page 3 topless models, and her journey to shed internalized shame as she reclaims her narrative.
“I had a feeling of just being so embarrassed and ashamed – and yet this was partnered with the fact that I now had money and this new life,” says Hazell. “I was like, ‘It’s just a pair of tits! Like, who cares?’ But then [I was] seeing photographs of myself in the newspaper and just wanting to die.”
In this episode of “Life in Seven Songs,” Hazell gets real about her internal battle between empowerment and objectification, the time she went to jail at age 14 for punching a cop, and the disastrous interview that launched her journey to becoming an “unlikely feminist.”
Here’s her playlist.
- Pulp, “Common People”
- Mariah Carey, “Hero”
- Eminem, “Criminal”
- So Solid Crew, “21 Seconds”
- Fish Go Deep, “The Cure & The Cause”
- Sheryl Crow, “All I Wanna Do”
- Father John Misty, “When You’re Smiling and Astride Me”
Listen to Hazell’s full playlist on Spotify. Find the transcript of this episode here. Thoughts? Guest suggestions? Email us at [email protected].