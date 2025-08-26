‘Everyone’s seen my tits’: Keeley Hazell on reclaiming her narrative in a new memoir

In each episode of our podcast Life in Seven Songs, we ask some of the world’s most fascinating people: What songs tell the story of your life?

Keeley Hazell has lived a life that would make for great television – which is probably why she inspired the beloved character Keeley Jones on “ Ted Lasso. ” In her new memoir , “Everyone’s Seen My Tits,” Hazell chronicles her chaotic childhood, her conflicted experience as one of Britain’s famous Page 3 topless models, and her journey to shed internalized shame as she reclaims her narrative.

“I had a feeling of just being so embarrassed and ashamed – and yet this was partnered with the fact that I now had money and this new life,” says Hazell. “I was like, ‘It’s just a pair of tits! Like, who cares?’ But then [I was] seeing photographs of myself in the newspaper and just wanting to die.”