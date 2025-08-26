Two decades ago, when he opened his first restaurant in the renovated lobby of the Westin St. Francis in Union Square, Michael Mina was trying to make his name as a chef in San Francisco and win a Michelin star.

Now he’s a mogul partnering with the Bay Area’s biggest celebrity: Stephen Curry.

Mina will return this fall to the St. Francis, where he intends to open a new version of his Bourbon Steak concept at 335 Powell St. It is expected to employ around 150 people. Next to the restaurant will be a 40-seat, bourbon-driven bar, The Eighth Rule, from Curry, who in recent years has developed a whiskey brand. Both are scheduled to open in October.

The two leases will be part of a spate of recent or impending openings in Union Square, including Nintendo, Shoe Palace, and Pop Mart.

“Creating my own bourbon brand paired with my friendship with Michael is like a master class in hospitality,” Curry said in a statement. “I’ve always dreamt of creating my own little haven to bring people together, and now we have the perfect location. I cannot wait for people to come and see what we have in store.”