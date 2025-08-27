It’s official. AI is already killing entry-level jobs

A Stanford study finds AI is slashing jobs for 22- to 25-year-olds, with software engineers hit hardest. New grads face a tougher market than ever.

By Margaux MacColl Published Aug. 27, 2025 • 10:15am

The AI jobpocalypse has begun. For professions at risk of being replaced by AI, such as software engineering and customer service, entry-level employment has fallen 13% since 2022, a Stanford study has found. The research, which analyzed millions of jobs using data from payroll processing firm ADP, painted an especially grim picture for tech. Employment for software developers ages 22 to 25 has fallen by almost 20% since ChatGPT’s public release.

Loading...

Loading...

To hear it from Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, this is merely the start. AI could wipe out half of entry-level white-collar jobs over the next five years, he told Axios . Software engineers are particularly at risk because of tools developed by Amodei himself. Stanford’s AI Index Report said that in 2023, the top-performing AI system could solve 4.4% of software engineering problems measured; by 2024, OpenAI’s o3 model reached more than 70%. It’s a dismal situation for computer science graduates, who were once promised six-figure salaries and cushy lifestyles right out of school. Now, even a college degree isn’t a guaranteed leg up in the job hunt: The study found that professions with a high percentage of college grads had declining employment, while those with a low percentage saw rising employment. “It used to be the land of milk and honey, where students had considerable choice,” Paul Glanting of San Francisco State University’s business school told The Standard in May . “But that abundance just isn’t there anymore.”