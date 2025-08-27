Loading...
19 fun events in SF this week, from coffee tastings to an Indian wedding dance party

What’s worth checking out? We’ll help you choose.

Walk the Mission for coffee, art, and culture on Mission Loteria’s "Cafecito" tour. | Source: Mission Loteria
By Josh Constine

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone (a third-party service).

SoMa Nights block party

It’s a neighborhood party on Folsom between 7th and 12th, with local businesses and street vendors, plus live music and DJs at the local clubs.

Website
SoMa Nights
Date and time
Thursday, Aug. 28, 5 to 9 p.m.
Address
Map

Cal Academy NightLife with Souls of Mischief

Oakland hip-hop legends Souls of Mischief kick off Hiero Day weekend with a rare live set at Golden Gate Parks Natural History Museum, with bonus workshops on graffiti, beatmaking, and breakdancing.

A large aquarium exhibits fish swimming near the surface, with people viewing them from below. The room is dimly lit, featuring aquatic-themed decor and displays.
Join a special installment of NightLife with the kickoff of Hiero Day weekend. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
Website
Tickets
Date and time
Thursday, Aug. 28, 6 to 10 p.m.
Address
55 Music Concourse Drive

Flight roulette

Meet at SFO for a surrealist travel experiment in which one participant is randomly chosen for a surprise weekend getaway, with the rest designing the trip in real time.

Website
Flight roulette
Date and time
Friday, Aug. 29, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Address
SFO

Tycho with Brijean

The Grammy-nominated Bay Area soundscape producer brings his lush live show to The Midway, with back up from Brijean’s dreamy disco beats.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, Aug. 29, 6:30 p.m.
Address
The Midway, 900 Marin St.

SF Industrial Ball

Get your spooky formal wear on and join the cult of dark, pounding industrial music as Death Guild and other crews take over two rooms at the Cat Club.

Website
SF Industrial Ball
Date and time
Friday, Aug. 29, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Address
Cat Club, 1190 Folsom St.

Indie Sleaze Please

A glitter-and-grime throwback night of indie rock, electroclash, and bloghouse bangers from LCD Soundsystem, MGMT, and more, for those nostalgic for their hipster heyday.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, Aug. 29, 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Address
DNA Lounge, 375 11th St.

SBTRKT

With hits like “Wildfire,” U.K. electronic producer SBTRKT brings creative beats to a SoMa club.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, Aug. 29, 10 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.
Address
1015 Folsom, 1015 Folsom St.

Puro Sabor after-hours

A femme-forward late-night reggaeton and Latin bass takeover booms on a Funktion-One system.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, Aug. 29, 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Address
Secret location

Mission Street ‘Cafecito’ coffee tour

Explore the Mission’s murals and culture on this walking tour with tastings at three cafes: Café de Olla, Abanico Coffee Roasters, and Le Dix-Sept Pâtisserie.

Stop by some of the best cafes in the Mission on a walking tour. | Source: Mission Loteria
Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, Aug. 30, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Address
Café de Olla, 3388 19th St.

Second Degree rave

Party at a SoMa fundraiser for those displaced by July’s fire at Natoma Street, with local favorites like Bored Lord and Finishher spinning.

Website
Second Degree
Date and time
Saturday, Aug. 30, 2 to 10 p.m.
Address
Secret location

Hala, Sige Festival

This nonprofit indie music and arts festival at Sentro Filipino features mixed-genre local acts curated by SF’s Sonikcute.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, Aug. 30, 6 to 11:30 p.m.
Address
SF Filipino Cultural Center, 814 Mission St.

Crash an Indian Wedding party

A dazzling dance party featuring bhangra anthems, drummers, dance lessons, henna art, and vibrant performances.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, Aug. 30, 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Address
Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St.

Techno rave

A late-night party from the rave crew known as program, featuring B2B sets with Freeman 713, moth, and more.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, Aug. 30, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Address
Secret location

Japanese BonPOP Festival

A lovely afternoon at the SF Botanical Garden offers taiko drumming, folk music, and Bon Odori dancing in a reimagined Obon Odori festival honoring ancestors.

Gather in Golden Gate Park to honor the ancestors. | Source: KOHO SF
Website
Koho
Date and time
Sunday, Aug. 31, 2 to 6 p.m.
Address
SF Botanical Garden, 1199 9th Ave.

R&B and Ribs block party with Ashanti

Ashanti and Trey Songz play a Labor Day Sunday party with barbecue vendors aplenty.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Sunday, Aug. 31, 2 to 9 p.m.
Address
The Midway, 900 Marin St.

Melodies of Love

A celebration of house, disco, and garage on El Rio’s colorful patio.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Sunday, Aug. 31, 3 to 8 p.m.
Address
El Rio, 3158 Mission St.

Il Giro di SF bike race

A 49-year Labor Day tradition, this slate of waterfront races turns waterfront Levi’s Plaza into a daylong cycling festival.

Bike the city in the 49th annual Il Giro race. | Source: Il Giro
Website
Register
Date and time
Monday, Sept. 1, 8 a.m.
Address
Course map

Hiero Day 2025

Join the annual celebration showcasing a plethora of culture, talent, and a variety of the best local food and crafts available in the greater Bay Area.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Monday, Sept. 1, 3 to 9 p.m.
Address
The Midway, 900 Marin St.

Motown on Mondays

Catch one of SF’s most raucous dance parties, with DJs spinning remixes of Motown originals — and this week, you don’t have to go to work first.

Website
Madrone Art Bar
Date and time
Monday, Sept. 1, 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Address
Madrone Art Bar, 500 Divisadero St.

Josh Constine can be reached at [email protected]

