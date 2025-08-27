19 fun events in SF this week, from coffee tastings to an Indian wedding dance party

What’s worth checking out? We’ll help you choose.

By Josh Constine Published Aug. 27, 2025 • 4:07pm

It’s a neighborhood party on Folsom between 7th and 12th, with local businesses and street vendors, plus live music and DJs at the local clubs.

Website SoMa Nights Date and time Thursday, Aug. 28, 5 to 9 p.m. Address Map

Oakland hip-hop legends Souls of Mischief kick off Hiero Day weekend with a rare live set at Golden Gate Park ’ s Natural History Museum, with bonus workshops on graffiti, beatmaking, and breakdancing.

Join a special installment of NightLife with the kickoff of Hiero Day weekend. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard

Website Tickets Date and time Thursday, Aug. 28, 6 to 10 p.m. Address 55 Music Concourse Drive

Meet at SFO for a surrealist travel experiment in which one participant is randomly chosen for a surprise weekend getaway, with the rest designing the trip in real time.

Website Flight roulette Date and time Friday, Aug. 29, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Address SFO

The Grammy-nominated Bay Area soundscape producer brings his lush live show to The Midway, with back up from Brijean’s dreamy disco beats.

Get your spooky formal wear on and join the cult of dark, pounding industrial music as Death Guild and other crews take over two rooms at the Cat Club.

A glitter-and-grime throwback night of indie rock, electroclash, and bloghouse bangers from LCD Soundsystem, MGMT, and more, for those nostalgic for their hipster heyday.

Website Tickets Date and time Friday, Aug. 29, 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Address DNA Lounge, 375 11th St.

With hits like “Wildfire,” U.K. electronic producer SBTRKT brings creative beats to a SoMa club.

Website Tickets Date and time Friday, Aug. 29, 10 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Address 1015 Folsom, 1015 Folsom St.

A femme-forward late-night reggaeton and Latin bass takeover booms on a Funktion-One system.

Website Tickets Date and time Friday, Aug. 29, 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Address Secret location

Explore the Mission’s murals and culture on this walking tour with tastings at three cafes: Café de Olla, Abanico Coffee Roasters, and Le Dix-Sept Pâtisserie.

Stop by some of the best cafes in the Mission on a walking tour. | Source: Mission Loteria

Party at a SoMa fundraiser for those displaced by July’s fire at Natoma Street, with local favorites like Bored Lord and Finishher spinning.

Website Second Degree Date and time Saturday, Aug. 30, 2 to 10 p.m. Address Secret location

This nonprofit indie music and arts festival at Sentro Filipino features mixed-genre local acts curated by SF’s Sonikcute.

A dazzling dance party featuring bhangra anthems, drummers, dance lessons, henna art, and vibrant performances.

A late-night party from the rave crew known as program, featuring B2B sets with Freeman 713, moth, and more.

Website Tickets Date and time Saturday, Aug. 30, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Address Secret location

A lovely afternoon at the SF Botanical Garden offers taiko drumming, folk music, and Bon Odori dancing in a reimagined Obon Odori festival honoring ancestors.

Gather in Golden Gate Park to honor the ancestors. | Source: KOHO SF

Website Koho Date and time Sunday, Aug. 31, 2 to 6 p.m. Address SF Botanical Garden, 1199 9th Ave.

Ashanti and Trey Songz play a Labor Day Sunday party with barbecue vendors aplenty.

Website Tickets Date and time Sunday, Aug. 31, 2 to 9 p.m. Address The Midway, 900 Marin St.

A celebration of house, disco, and garage on El Rio’s colorful patio.

Website Tickets Date and time Sunday, Aug. 31, 3 to 8 p.m. Address El Rio, 3158 Mission St.

A 49-year Labor Day tradition, this slate of waterfront races turns waterfront Levi’s Plaza into a daylong cycling festival.

Bike the city in the 49th annual Il Giro race. | Source: Il Giro

Website Register Date and time Monday, Sept. 1, 8 a.m. Address Course map

Join the annual celebration showcasing a plethora of culture, talent, and a variety of the best local food and crafts available in the greater Bay Area.

Website Tickets Date and time Monday, Sept. 1, 3 to 9 p.m. Address The Midway, 900 Marin St.

Catch one of SF’s most raucous dance parties, with DJs spinning remixes of Motown originals — and this week, you don’t have to go to work first.