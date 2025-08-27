19 fun events in SF this week, from coffee tastings to an Indian wedding dance party

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone (a third-party service).
SoMa Nights block party
It’s a neighborhood party on Folsom between 7th and 12th, with local businesses and street vendors, plus live music and DJs at the local clubs.
- Website
- SoMa Nights
- Date and time
- Thursday, Aug. 28, 5 to 9 p.m.
- Address
- Map
Cal Academy NightLife with Souls of Mischief
Oakland hip-hop legends Souls of Mischief kick off Hiero Day weekend with a rare live set at Golden Gate Park’s Natural History Museum, with bonus workshops on graffiti, beatmaking, and breakdancing.
- Date and time
- Thursday, Aug. 28, 6 to 10 p.m.
- Address
- 55 Music Concourse Drive
Flight roulette
Meet at SFO for a surrealist travel experiment in which one participant is randomly chosen for a surprise weekend getaway, with the rest designing the trip in real time.
- Website
- Flight roulette
- Date and time
- Friday, Aug. 29, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
- Address
- SFO
Tycho with Brijean
The Grammy-nominated Bay Area soundscape producer brings his lush live show to The Midway, with back up from Brijean’s dreamy disco beats.
- Date and time
- Friday, Aug. 29, 6:30 p.m.
SF Industrial Ball
Get your spooky formal wear on and join the cult of dark, pounding industrial music as Death Guild and other crews take over two rooms at the Cat Club.
- Website
- SF Industrial Ball
- Date and time
- Friday, Aug. 29, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Address
- Cat Club, 1190 Folsom St.
Indie Sleaze Please
A glitter-and-grime throwback night of indie rock, electroclash, and bloghouse bangers from LCD Soundsystem, MGMT, and more, for those nostalgic for their hipster heyday.
- Date and time
- Friday, Aug. 29, 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Address
- DNA Lounge, 375 11th St.
SBTRKT
With hits like “Wildfire,” U.K. electronic producer SBTRKT brings creative beats to a SoMa club.
- Date and time
- Friday, Aug. 29, 10 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.
- Address
- 1015 Folsom, 1015 Folsom St.
Puro Sabor after-hours
A femme-forward late-night reggaeton and Latin bass takeover booms on a Funktion-One system.
- Date and time
- Friday, Aug. 29, 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Mission Street ‘Cafecito’ coffee tour
Explore the Mission’s murals and culture on this walking tour with tastings at three cafes: Café de Olla, Abanico Coffee Roasters, and Le Dix-Sept Pâtisserie.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Aug. 30, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
- Address
- Café de Olla, 3388 19th St.
Second Degree rave
Party at a SoMa fundraiser for those displaced by July’s fire at Natoma Street, with local favorites like Bored Lord and Finishher spinning.
- Website
- Second Degree
- Date and time
- Saturday, Aug. 30, 2 to 10 p.m.
Hala, Sige Festival
This nonprofit indie music and arts festival at Sentro Filipino features mixed-genre local acts curated by SF’s Sonikcute.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Aug. 30, 6 to 11:30 p.m.
Crash an Indian Wedding party
A dazzling dance party featuring bhangra anthems, drummers, dance lessons, henna art, and vibrant performances.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Aug. 30, 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Techno rave
A late-night party from the rave crew known as program, featuring B2B sets with Freeman 713, moth, and more.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Aug. 30, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Japanese BonPOP Festival
A lovely afternoon at the SF Botanical Garden offers taiko drumming, folk music, and Bon Odori dancing in a reimagined Obon Odori festival honoring ancestors.
- Website
- Koho
- Date and time
- Sunday, Aug. 31, 2 to 6 p.m.
R&B and Ribs block party with Ashanti
Ashanti and Trey Songz play a Labor Day Sunday party with barbecue vendors aplenty.
- Date and time
- Sunday, Aug. 31, 2 to 9 p.m.
Melodies of Love
A celebration of house, disco, and garage on El Rio’s colorful patio.
- Date and time
- Sunday, Aug. 31, 3 to 8 p.m.
- Address
- El Rio, 3158 Mission St.
Il Giro di SF bike race
A 49-year Labor Day tradition, this slate of waterfront races turns waterfront Levi’s Plaza into a daylong cycling festival.
- Website
- Register
- Date and time
- Monday, Sept. 1, 8 a.m.
- Address
- Course map
Hiero Day 2025
Join the annual celebration showcasing a plethora of culture, talent, and a variety of the best local food and crafts available in the greater Bay Area.
- Date and time
- Monday, Sept. 1, 3 to 9 p.m.
Motown on Mondays
Catch one of SF’s most raucous dance parties, with DJs spinning remixes of Motown originals — and this week, you don’t have to go to work first.
- Website
- Madrone Art Bar
- Date and time
- Monday, Sept. 1, 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.