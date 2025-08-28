ICE agents arrest multiple people after SoMa house raid

Federal agents detained multiple people during an early morning raid Thursday at a South of Market apartment building.

The San Francisco Rapid Response Network confirmed that Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested multiple individuals at the 10th Street building.

“ We have identified three of the individuals arrested that are currently in ICE custody and are connecting them with legal support, ” said spokesperson Milli Atkinson.

According to a resident of the building, who declined to give his name, masked agents broke the apartment ’ s door around 6 a.m., searching for drugs and guns while making arrests.

The resident said he is from Peru and has U.S. citizenship. There are many people who rent rooms in the apartment, he said. He estimated that 12 adults were taken into custody.

He said he ’ s been living in the apartment for less than two months.

“ I need to find a new place immediately, ” he said.

The FBI confirmed they were in the area “ conducting court-authorized law enforcement activities, ” but said ICE should answer other questions. ICE, however, declined to provide more information.

“For operational security and for the safety of our law enforcement personnel, ICE does not confirm, deny, or otherwise discuss ongoing or future operations,” a spokesperson told The Standard. “The agency publicly announces operational results when appropriate.”

Under the Trump administration, immigration arrests have surged. Typically, people have been detained while showing up for routine check-ins with immigration officials and court appointments. Raids of homes have not been as well documented.

Video posted on social media Thursday shows people seated on the sidewalk with their backs against a brick building as several masked agents stand nearby.