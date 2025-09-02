How TV’s favorite therapist, Dr. Orna Guralnik, found her interior life through music

Growing up in a home where only classical music was allowed, Guralnik’s father dismissed everything else as “trash” or “garbage.” Pop music was forbidden. But as a curious and rebellious teenager, she found a way in. Her first secret stash: a Beatles record — "Let It Be" — hidden under her bed.

Dr. Orna Guralnik broke barriers by bringing real therapy sessions to millions of viewers through Showtime’s acclaimed docuseries "Couples Therapy" — but her rebellious streak started much earlier.

“I was one of those teenagers who was both impulsive and rebellious, and I questioned a lot of what was around me,” she said. “Music was very helpful. It gave language to those feelings.”

In this episode of "Life in Seven Songs," Guralnik reflects on the music that helped her grow up — and break away. She shares the story of the therapist who changed her life, explores the complexities of family connection, and explains how music can be both a source of conflict and deep intimacy. She even draws a surprising line between Kendrick Lamar and Igor Stravinsky — and reflects on why therapy, like music, is a lifelong process of learning and discovery.

“Music kind of addresses us, and calls forth our emotional system, in the most unmediated way,” Guralnik said. “It opens up a whole door of memories that you can feel very viscerally. It’s very different from telling a story in words.”

