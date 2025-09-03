Books Inc. will live on — as a Barnes & Noble brand. The 174-year-old local chain, which filed for bankruptcy early this year, announced Wednesday a proposed sale to the bookselling behemoth.

The sale, which must be approved this fall by a bankruptcy court, is valued at $3.25 million. Books Inc. would keep its name and branding.

“This agreement will ensure that Books Inc.’s legacy will continue for the foreseeable future,” said Andy Perham, CEO since 2019. “With Barnes & Noble’s deep resources and world-class support, Books Inc. will be able to quickly modernize its operations so we can focus on what we do best: connecting people with books, ideas, and each other.”